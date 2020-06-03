Nintendo of America speaks out against racial injustices The industry titan breaks their silence on the social backlash surrounding police brutality.

The last week has seen protest occurring worldwide demanding justice and reform in regards to police brutality, specifically against black people. This was all sparked by the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers. In light of this, many companies have expressed their disgust and displeasure with the systemic racism plaguing the American society. Nintendo, one of the founding fathers of the gaming industry, was the latest to speak out.

These protests, and the conversations caused by them, have led to several events and announcements being delayed. While escapism is increasingly important during hard times, it’s even more important not to distract from or overshadow the human rights issues at hand. PlayStation and CD Projekt RED were among some of the latest to postpone such events. Nintendo of America took to twitter where they voiced their support for the black community and frustration with the systemic racism that fuels these tragedies.

“Nintendo shares the pain felt in the United States after the tragic death of George Floyd and we stand with the black community and all those who recognize our shared humanity and fundamental belief in equity and justice.” the company shared in the post. The full sentiment can be read on Nintendo of America’s official Twitter page. Nintendo has always played to the beat of their own drum, and has often been more conservative and reserved than others in the industry, so it’s very noteworthy to see them speak directly to an issue like this.

The civil unrest surrounding police brutality reaches far beyond the United States, as protests have been taking place worldwide. This includes Japan, Nintendo’s home country. Nintendo didn’t have any public plans to hold a digital event any time soon, so it’s unknown how these events may have impacted the company’s plans and announcements.