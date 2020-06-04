Sega pledges to make and match employee donations to anti-racism organizations Sega is doing its part to support those in the fight for equality by making contributions to and matching employee donations to groups against racism.

Sega is working to make a difference when it comes to the #BlackLivesMatter movement by offering up donations to worthwhile causes and organizations.

In the wake of George Floyd's murder and the other demonstrations of police brutality against Black people across the country, some companies are putting their money where their mouth is in a bid to make true change, and Sega's proposition seems to stem from the desire to make a difference instead of idle promises.

"Sega stands united with the Black community against all forms of racism and discrimination. Equality is everyone's business and we want to help combat these issues with help of our communities and team members," the tweet read.

"Sega and its studios will be making donations to worthy causes that align with this statement. In addition, we will be matching donations made by our employees."

Currently, Sega has yet to comment on which causes it will be making donations to, or those of which its employees have supported. But that information will likely come out soon. If you're looking for a way to help make a difference, you can donate to a cause as well.

Additional gaming companies such as Nintendo have spoken out against racism, condemning the actions that have caused the senseless deaths of members of the Black community. As the days wear on, we hope to see others follow in these brands' footsteps as we work toward building a better, more inclusive, and tolerant tomorrow.