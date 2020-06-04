PC Gaming Show 2020 delayed by a week amid civil unrest PC Gamer is delaying its yearly E3-period showcase of video games to mid-June as protests against police brutality and racism continue.

PC Gaming Show has been a yearly fixture of E3 activities where PC Gamer puts on a showcase highlighting some of the most interesting new titles coming to the PC gaming space. That said, it looks like it will be pushed back a bit as protests over the wrongful killing of George Floyd and other victims of police brutality continue around the world. PC Gaming Show 2020 has been delayed by a week to try to “make space for those speaking out and demonstrating.”

PC Gamer announced its decision to delay the 2020 PC Gaming Show on Twitter and in a website statement on June 4, 2020. According to PC Gamer, though the show was supposed to take place around this coming weekend on June 6, it has now been pushed back by a week to June 13, 2020.

“Right now, we want to make space for those speaking out and demonstrating about how to end the systemic oppression and police brutality experienced by black people,” PC Gamer’s statement read.

The PC Gaming Show is among several delays to occur in the gaming space amid the unrest going on internationally right now. Sony had intended to host new reveals related to the PS5 on June 4, 2020, but has since delayed reveal plans for their new console presentation indefinitely. Similarly, new seasons of Call of Duty in all forms have been delayed in the wake of the protests. As this occurs, various companies are also stepping up to try to make a difference in the matter. Groups such as The Pokemon Company, Nintendo, Electronic Arts, and more have put large support into the fight against racial injustice and brutality.

It seems (and rather should be) unlikely that protests and demonstrations demanding police reform and accountability will be settled in just one week, but for the time being, PC Gaming Show 2020 is set to take place on June 13. Stay tuned to Shacknews for further updates and details on the show.