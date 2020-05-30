Evening Reading - May 29, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
You don't wanna miss Asif's charity stream tomorrow!— Shacknews (@shacknews) May 29, 2020
The Shacknews Dump 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/NtaSRJVHJI
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Anarchy in the USA
Currently on the strip in Las Vegas #GeorgeFlyod protest. pic.twitter.com/ZskgwpikrH— Bridget Bennett (@bridgetkbennett) May 30, 2020
Americans are taking to the streets to protest and riot in the face of police brutality.
LMAO! “It’s Wakanda!”— IAmGWoods (@iamgwoods) May 30, 2020
We fantasize something that isn’t a reality. It’s a saying or idea. In Wakanda, police didn’t shoot up Kathryn Johnston’s home or was that in the deleted scenes? pic.twitter.com/DwPlFDfWge
White people explaining MLK's philosophy to his son
WHITE DUDES WHITESPLAINING MARTIN LUTHER KING TO HIS SON. ENJOY. pic.twitter.com/xfpnkJqoDR— Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) May 30, 2020
Big Karen Energy.
CNN Center in Atlanta attacked by protestors
The Mayor of Atlanta pleaded with protestors this evening. "We're better than this as a city, we're better than this as a country."
CNN reporter arrested in Minneapolis
Omar Jimenez and his crew were detained and released in Minnesota on Friday.
Four year anniversary of Army of Techno's No Party Like A Detroit Party
Four years ago, the Army of Techno executed our most ambitious event. A Movement Festival Afterparty that raised $3200 for the @DPSFndtn and the @UWGeneseeCo Flint Water Fund. We were founded in Michigan, and we finally gave back to the city of Detroit that evening. pic.twitter.com/vFXr2AvcpL— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) May 30, 2020
Thinking of my Army of Techno cohorts this evening as I think back on the importance of raising money for the Detroit Public Schools Foundation and the Flint Water Fund on that important night, four years ago.
Our group essentially disbanded after the show that night. With @KozyMark going to Alaska as I began my move to Ohio... pic.twitter.com/3rIoyCs29D— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) May 30, 2020
Who knows when our group will ever reassemble, but we honor our achievement of May 29, 2016 all these years later.
Please keep fighting the good fight, Army of Techno. Wherever you are. Let us continue to spread the message of peace, love, unity, and respect in these darkest of times.— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) May 30, 2020
✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/vJmOdb76SR
Remo members Idle Thumbs
@ja2ke Congrats pic.twitter.com/HIT89befyD— Chris Remo (@chrisremo) May 29, 2020
I member Idle Thumbs...
Civil unrest will continue until the people are heard
May 29, 2020
Something needs to change.
Never forget: pic.twitter.com/E1PXYBteVO— Be A King (@BerniceKing) May 29, 2020
White House locked down during protests
This is just moments ago outside of the White House. Wow. pic.twitter.com/pUn28bP40f— Jake Lubbehusen (@jakelubb) May 29, 2020
We know go to ICE-T for comment:
People are saying.. They should protest like this or demonstrate like that… We tried Taking a Knee… A RIOT is a RIOT.. It happens when the people can no longer take the BS..— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) May 30, 2020
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 29, 2020.
https://t.co/lW1U6zqH6i pic.twitter.com/e9WG7HBZsO— Bryan Lefler (@skankcore) May 29, 2020
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
Evening Reading - May 29, 2020