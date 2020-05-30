Evening Reading - May 29, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Anarchy in the USA

Currently on the strip in Las Vegas #GeorgeFlyod protest. pic.twitter.com/ZskgwpikrH — Bridget Bennett (@bridgetkbennett) May 30, 2020

Americans are taking to the streets to protest and riot in the face of police brutality.

LMAO! “It’s Wakanda!”



We fantasize something that isn’t a reality. It’s a saying or idea. In Wakanda, police didn’t shoot up Kathryn Johnston’s home or was that in the deleted scenes? pic.twitter.com/DwPlFDfWge — IAmGWoods (@iamgwoods) May 30, 2020

White people explaining MLK's philosophy to his son

WHITE DUDES WHITESPLAINING MARTIN LUTHER KING TO HIS SON. ENJOY. pic.twitter.com/xfpnkJqoDR — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) May 30, 2020

Big Karen Energy.

CNN Center in Atlanta attacked by protestors

The Mayor of Atlanta pleaded with protestors this evening. "We're better than this as a city, we're better than this as a country."

CNN reporter arrested in Minneapolis

Omar Jimenez and his crew were detained and released in Minnesota on Friday.

Four year anniversary of Army of Techno's No Party Like A Detroit Party

Four years ago, the Army of Techno executed our most ambitious event. A Movement Festival Afterparty that raised $3200 for the @DPSFndtn and the @UWGeneseeCo Flint Water Fund. We were founded in Michigan, and we finally gave back to the city of Detroit that evening. pic.twitter.com/vFXr2AvcpL — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) May 30, 2020

Thinking of my Army of Techno cohorts this evening as I think back on the importance of raising money for the Detroit Public Schools Foundation and the Flint Water Fund on that important night, four years ago.

Our group essentially disbanded after the show that night. With @KozyMark going to Alaska as I began my move to Ohio... pic.twitter.com/3rIoyCs29D — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) May 30, 2020

Who knows when our group will ever reassemble, but we honor our achievement of May 29, 2016 all these years later.

Please keep fighting the good fight, Army of Techno. Wherever you are. Let us continue to spread the message of peace, love, unity, and respect in these darkest of times.

✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/vJmOdb76SR — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) May 30, 2020

Remo members Idle Thumbs

I member Idle Thumbs...

Civil unrest will continue until the people are heard

Something needs to change.

White House locked down during protests

This is just moments ago outside of the White House. Wow. pic.twitter.com/pUn28bP40f — Jake Lubbehusen (@jakelubb) May 29, 2020

We know go to ICE-T for comment:

People are saying.. They should protest like this or demonstrate like that… We tried Taking a Knee… A RIOT is a RIOT.. It happens when the people can no longer take the BS.. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) May 30, 2020

