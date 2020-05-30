New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - May 29, 2020

It's night time in a divided America, and here is your Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Anarchy in the USA

Americans are taking to the streets to protest and riot in the face of police brutality.

White people explaining MLK's philosophy to his son

Big Karen Energy.

CNN Center in Atlanta attacked by protestors

The Mayor of Atlanta pleaded with protestors this evening. "We're better than this as a city, we're better than this as a country."

CNN reporter arrested in Minneapolis

Omar Jimenez and his crew were detained and released in Minnesota on Friday.

Four year anniversary of Army of Techno's No Party Like A Detroit Party

Thinking of my Army of Techno cohorts this evening as I think back on the importance of raising money for the Detroit Public Schools Foundation and the Flint Water Fund on that important night, four years ago.

Who knows when our group will ever reassemble, but we honor our achievement of May 29, 2016 all these years later.

Remo members Idle Thumbs

I member Idle Thumbs...

Civil unrest will continue until the people are heard

Something needs to change.

White House locked down during protests

We know go to ICE-T for comment:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 29, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

