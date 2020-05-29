Weekend PC Download Deals for May 28: The GOG.com Summer Sale begins

The Summer Sale season is starting to get closer, but the folks at GOG.com don't want to wait another day. They've already kicked off their big summer campaign, offering discounts on over 3,000 games. That includes No Man's Sky, which is getting a half-off sale across many PC gaming retailers, which should give you some incentive to play around with their Exo Suit update. The GOG.com Summer Sale has only just begun, so take some time to find the deal that's right for you and enjoy your purchase totally DRM-free.
Elsewhere, Humble Bundle wants to get you started on Cities: Skylines and you can do so for just $1! And if you want some DLC packs to play with, the Cities: Skylines Bundle can give you that, too. If you want even more DLC packs, the Humble Store has a few more on sale this weekend. There's a lot to explore, so take a look.
And like Nintendo, Steam is celebrating Mega Man, offering the full franchise on sale. And if you're looking for a few games to play right now, Darkest Dungeon just got a new DLC pack and Redhook is celebrating by offering a free weekend for their game from now through the first of the month.
Lastly, the Epic Mega Sale continues, so don't sleep on those deals!
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- World of Warcraft: Complete Collection (includes Shadowlands expansion) - $89.99 (27% off)
- StarCraft II Arcturus Mengsk Master Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Zerg Cerberus Skins Bundle - $21.16 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Terran Tyrador Skins Bundle - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Protoss Ihan-rii Skins Bundle - $22.41 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
Epic Games has kicked off its Epic Game Sale! It's the biggest sale in the store's history! Sign in to your Epic Games account and you can claim a $10 Epic Coupon! This gives you another $10 off of these already-discounted games of $14.99 or more! Plus, use it during this sale and you'll get another $10 Epic Coupon that will expire on November 1! Visit the Epic Games Store for all the details! Restrictions apply.
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - FREE until 6/04
- Sludge Life - FREE FOR A LIMITED TIME
- Control - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $38.99 (35% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $38.99 (35% off)
- Tetris Effect - $27.99 (30% off)
- Anno 1800 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $19.79 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $19.79 (67% off)
- Metro Exodus - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mechwarrior 5 - $34.99 (30% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $17.99 (40% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - $19.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $15.99 (60% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $14.99 (75% off)
- Cardpocalypse - $17.49 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $20.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Hades [Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $14.99 (40% off)
- John Wick: Hex - $15.99 (20% off)
- Observation - $12.49 (50% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $12.49 (75% off)
- The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $17.99 (40% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $7.49 (50% off)
- SUPERHOT - $14.99 (40% off)
- Into the Breach - $7.49 (50% off)
- Wattam - $9.99 (50% off)
- Axiom Verge - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ape Out - $7.49 (50% off)
- Everything - $2.99 (80% off)
- SOMA - $2.99 (90% off)
- Donut County - $6.49 (50% off)
- Alan Wake - $1.49 (90% off)
- There are many more games on sale during the biggest sale in Epic Games Store history! Check out everything featured during the Epic Mega Games Sale.
Fanatical
Select 3 games for $9.99 and Build Your Own Bundle! Select between Mist Survival, Deus Ex Mankind Divided, Just Cause 3 XXL Edition, Life is Feudal: Forest Village, Stars End, Flashing Lights: Police Fire EMS, Craft The World, Felix the Reaper, Sniper 3: Ghost Warrior, The Surge, Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition, Silence, Tropico 5, Niffelheim, Sudden Strike 4, The Great Perhaps, and Jalopy. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $9.29 for the 59 games contained in the Sega Mega Drive & Genesis Classics Bundle. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $4.29 for Tomb Raider (2013) and all of its DLC packs. These activate on Steam.
- Yakuza 0 [Steam] - $4.49 (78% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- XCOM Chimera Squad [Steam] - $9.19 (54% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Rockstar] - $46.79 (22% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $14.07 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $27.59 (54% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $19.19 (52% off)
- NBA 2K20 [Steam] - $18.59 (69% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $22.04 (27% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam] - $40.53 (66% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection [Steam] - $26.99 (73% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey [Epic] - $17.99 (55% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $11.39 (81% off)
- Kerbal Space Program [Steam] - $9.19 (77% off)
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 [Steam] - $13.49 (55% off)
- Yakuza Kiwami [Steam] - $8.99 (55% off)
- The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour [Steam] - $13.99 (72% off)
- Sonic Forces [Steam] - $9.19 (77% off)
- Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse [Steam] - $3.44 (77% off)
- NiGHTS Into Dreams [Steam] - $1.19 (85% off)
GamersGate
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Rockstar] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $15.13 (57% off)
- XCOM: Chimera Squad [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- GreedFall [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Insurgency Sandstorm [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence [Steam] - $15.30 (66% off)
- Vampyr [Steam] - $15.00 (70% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $12.00 (80% off)
- Kerbal Space Program [Steam] - $10.00 (75% off)
- L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition [Steam] - $9.00 (70% off)
GOG.com
Subscribe to the GOG.com newsletter! You'll receive a free GWENT Card Keg and a free copy of The Witcher: Enhanced Edition!
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Metro Franchise Bundle (Metro Exodus w/DLC + Metro Last Light Redux + Metro 2033 Redux) - $38.79 (60% off)
- Disco Elysium - $29.99 (25% off)
- Prey Digital Deluxe Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $22.49 (50% off)
- Warcraft I + II Bundle - $12.69 (15% off)
- Diablo + Hellfire - $8.49 (15% off)
- Indivisible - $25.99 (35% off)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - $15.29 (66% off)
- Dishonored Complete Collection - $23.99 (70% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Obsidian Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- DUSK - $14.99 (25% off)
- XCOM 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus - $11.99 (60% off)
- Between the Stars - $16.69 (33% off)
- Blade Runner - $7.99 (20% off)
- They Are Billions - $23.99 (20% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- Ashen - $23.99 (40% off)
- Children of Morta - $13.19 (40% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $10.19 (66% off)
- Deliver Us The Moon - $17.49 (30% off)
- Return of the Obra Dinn - $14.99 (25% off)
- Telling Lies - $11.99 (40% off)
- Psychonauts - $2.49 (75% off)
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- Grim Fandango Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- Firewatch - $4.99 (75% off)
- Slay the Spire - $14.99 (40% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Cuphead - $14.99 (25% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $27.99 (30% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $5.99 (70% off)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - $14.99 (50% off)
- Blair Witch - $16.49 (45% off)
- River City Girls - $20.99 (30% off)
- Gris - $8.49 (50% off)
- Katana ZERO - $9.99 (33% off)
- My Friend Pedro - $11.99 (40% off)
- Ape Out - $7.49 (50% off)
- The Messenger - $9.99 (50% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $7.49 (50% off)
- Broforce - $3.74 (75% off)
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number - $3.74 (75% off)
- Shadow Warrior 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Pyre - $6.99 (65% off)
- Transistor - $3.99 (80% off)
- Bastion - $2.99 (80% off)
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King - $14.99 (50% off)
- Shantae and the Pirate's Curse - $9.99 (50% off)
- Vampyr - $14.99 (70% off)
- Abzu - $9.99 (50% off)
- Inside - $6.79 (66% off)
- Into the Breach - $7.49 (50% off)
- FTL: Advanced Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
- Tropico 6 - $32.49 (35% off)
- GreedFall - $29.99 (40% off)
- Surviving Mars - $10.19 (66% off)
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - $24.99 (50% off)
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack - $8.99 (70% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Mafia III - $9.99 (75% off)
- Grim Dawn - $4.99 (80% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $27.99 (30% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $32.79 (33% off)
- Torchlight II - $4.99 (75% off)
- Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Kerbal Space Program - $9.99 (75% off)
- Moonlighter - $6.79 (66% off)
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition - $8.15 (70% off)
- The Wolf Among Us - $7.49 (50% off)
- Mutant Football League: Dynasty Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- SPORE Collection - $7.49 (75% off)
- Northgard - $14.99 (50% off)
- Aven Colony - $8.29 (75% off)
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion GOTY Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $4.49 (70% off)
- Dragon Age: Origins Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Dead Space - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Evil Within 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut - $2.99 (85% off)
- Deus Ex GOTY Edition - $0.97 (86% off)
- Deus Ex 2: Invisible War - $0.97 (86% off)
- System Shock 2 - $3.49 (65% off)
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- Darkest Dungeons - $6.24 (75% off)
- The Banner Saga 3 - $9.99 (60% off)
- Papers, Please - $4.99 (50% off)
- What Remains of Edith Finch - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mark of the Ninja - $3.74 (75% off)
- Titan Quest Anniversary Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Neverwinter Nights 2 Complete - $9.99 (50% off)
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- The King of Fighters XIV Galaxy Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mirror's Edge - $4.99 (75% off)
- Crysis - $4.99 (75% off)
- Singularity - $7.49 (75% off)
- Star Control: Origins - $9.89 (67% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection - $5.24 (85% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil - $3.39 (66% off)
- Gun - $4.99 (75% off)
- SimCity 2000 Special Edition - $1.49 (75% off)
- Doom 3: BFG Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Quake 4 - $4.49 (70% off)
- Unreal Tournament 2004 Editor's Choice Edition - $1.99 (80% off)
- This is only a small sample of what's available during the GOG.com Summer Sale. There are over 3,000 games on sale! Check out everything available during the GOG.com Summer Sale.
Green Man Gaming
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Trials of Mana [Steam] - $42.49 (15% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 [Steam] - $17.00 (66% off)
- Hitman 2 [Steam] - $15.30 (74% off)
- Indivisible [Steam] - $23.39 (42% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition [Steam] - $15.30 (74% off)
- Mad Max [Steam] - $3.40 (83% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $17.84 (41% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season [Steam] - $10.00 (50% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains [Steam] - $13.60 (66% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens [Steam] - $4.25 (79% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles [Steam] - $10.20 (74% off)
- Warhammer 40K Mechanicus [Steam] - $13.20 (56% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $10.80 (82% off)
- Project CARS 2 [Steam] - $8.83 (85% off)
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun [Steam] - $8.50 (79% off)
- AVICII Invector [Steam] - $14.07 (30% off)
- Trine: Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $17.00 (66% off)
- Rise of Industry [Steam] - $13.20 (56% off)
- Star Control: Origins [Steam] - $8.41 (72% off)
- It's Green Man Gaming's 10th birthday! Celebrate all month long and check out what's available during the Green Man Gaming Tenth Birthday Sale!
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of May, select between Jurassic World Evolution (w/Deluxe Dinosaur Pack), XCOM 2 (w/Resistance Warrior and Reinforcement DLC packs), Rise of Industry, Niche: A Genetics Survival Game, Warhammer 40K: Gladius Relics of War, The Swords of Ditto: Mormo's Curse, WARSAW, Heave Ho, MO: Astray, NEOVERSE, Chess Ultra, and Horace. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, FOR A LIMITED TIME, new subscribers can join Humble Choice Premium for 40% off!
Pay $1 or more for Pac-Man 256, Enslaved: Odyssey to the West, and Get Even. Pay more than the average $11.15 for .hack//G.U. Last Recode, Katamari Damacy REROLL, and RAD. Pay $15 or more to also receive Tekken 7 and Tales of Berseria. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 or more for Cities: Skylines and the Deep Focus Radio expansion. Pay more than the average $7.25 for the Cities: Skylines Concerts, High-Tech Buildings Content Creator Pack, Snowfall, and Natural Disasters expansions. Pay $18 or more to also receive the Cities: Skylines Mass Transit, Green Cities, Industries, Campus, Art Deco Content Creator Pack, and European Suburbia Content Creator Pack expansions. These activate on Steam.
- EA Sale
- Battlefield V [Origin] - $14.79 (63% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition [Origin] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Anthem [Origin] - $8.99 (85% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville [Origin] - $19.99 (50% off)
- EA Sports FIFA 20 [Origin] - $19.79 (67% off)
- More from the Humble Store's EA Sale.
- Devolver Digital Publisher Sale
- Katana Zero [Steam] - $10.04 (33% off)
- My Friend Pedro [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Ape Out [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Gris [Steam] - $8.49 (50% off)
- The Messenger [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Devolver Digital Publisher Sale.
- Cities: Skylines DLC Sale
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
Origin
- Battlefield V Year 2 Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Apex Legends: Lifeline and Bloodhound Double Pack - $25.34 (35% off)
- Anthem - $8.99 (80% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - $15.99 (60% off)
- Need for Speed Heat - $29.99 (50% off)
- Madden NFL 20 - $17.99 (70% off)
- EA Sports FIFA 20 - $17.99 (70% off)
- A Way Out - $11.99 (70% off)
- Mass Effect Andromeda - $5.99 (75% off)
- Unravel Two - $9.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield 1 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Titanfall 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Battlefield 4 - $4.99 (75% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $19.80 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $19.80 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- Anno 1800 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $9.90 (67% off)
- Far Cry 5 - $15.00 (75% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $36.30 (67% off)
- Watch Dogs 2 - $15.00 (70% off)
- This sale is where legends are made. Check out everything featured in the Ubisoft Store's Legendary Sale.
Steam
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Darkest Dungeon - $6.24 (75% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 6/1 at 10AM PT)
- Mega Man Franchise Sale
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $22.49 (25% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection - $6.00 (60% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Total War: Warhammer II - $20.39 (66% off)
- Total War: Warhammer - $14.99 (75% off)
- PixARK - $15.99 (60% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 6/1 at 10AM PT)
- Draugen - $9.99 (50% off)
- Team 17 Publisher Sale
- Overcooked 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition - $14.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 6/1 at 10AM PT)
- Blasphemous - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Escapists 2 - $5.99 (70% off)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - $14.69 (51% off)
- My Time Portia - $11.99 (60% off)
- Yoku's Island Express - $3.99 (80% off)
- Aven Colony - $7.49 (75% off)
- Worms W.M.D. - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Team 17 Publisher Sale
- Arma 3 - $8.99 (70% off)
- Arma 3: Karts DLC - FREE TO KEEP! (Must claim before 6/1)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Warhammer 40K Gladius: Relics of War - $13.99 (65% off)
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada II - $11.99 (70% off)
- Styx: Master of Shadows - $3.00 (90% off)
- Dicey Dungeons - $7.49 (50% off)
- Hunt: Showdown - $21.99 (45% off)
- Moonlighter - $6.79 (66% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine - $7.49 (75% off)
- The Crew 2 - $12.49 (75% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for May 28: The GOG.com Summer Sale begins
It's insane!!! Did you check out Metro Exodus and Prey bundles!??? Pretty insane deals right now, I really love GOG!
When I booted up GOG yesterday https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-BkrwO_Dck :) LOL
