Weekend PC Download Deals for May 28: The GOG.com Summer Sale begins

The Summer Sale season is starting to get closer, but the folks at GOG.com don't want to wait another day. They've already kicked off their big summer campaign, offering discounts on over 3,000 games. That includes No Man's Sky, which is getting a half-off sale across many PC gaming retailers, which should give you some incentive to play around with their Exo Suit update. The GOG.com Summer Sale has only just begun, so take some time to find the deal that's right for you and enjoy your purchase totally DRM-free.

Elsewhere, Humble Bundle wants to get you started on Cities: Skylines and you can do so for just $1! And if you want some DLC packs to play with, the Cities: Skylines Bundle can give you that, too. If you want even more DLC packs, the Humble Store has a few more on sale this weekend. There's a lot to explore, so take a look.

And like Nintendo, Steam is celebrating Mega Man, offering the full franchise on sale. And if you're looking for a few games to play right now, Darkest Dungeon just got a new DLC pack and Redhook is celebrating by offering a free weekend for their game from now through the first of the month.

Lastly, the Epic Mega Sale continues, so don't sleep on those deals!

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Epic Games has kicked off its Epic Game Sale! It's the biggest sale in the store's history! Sign in to your Epic Games account and you can claim a $10 Epic Coupon! This gives you another $10 off of these already-discounted games of $14.99 or more! Plus, use it during this sale and you'll get another $10 Epic Coupon that will expire on November 1! Visit the Epic Games Store for all the details! Restrictions apply.

Fanatical

Select 3 games for $9.99 and Build Your Own Bundle! Select between Mist Survival, Deus Ex Mankind Divided, Just Cause 3 XXL Edition, Life is Feudal: Forest Village, Stars End, Flashing Lights: Police Fire EMS, Craft The World, Felix the Reaper, Sniper 3: Ghost Warrior, The Surge, Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition, Silence, Tropico 5, Niffelheim, Sudden Strike 4, The Great Perhaps, and Jalopy. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $9.29 for the 59 games contained in the Sega Mega Drive & Genesis Classics Bundle. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $4.29 for Tomb Raider (2013) and all of its DLC packs. These activate on Steam.

GamersGate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of May, select between Jurassic World Evolution (w/Deluxe Dinosaur Pack), XCOM 2 (w/Resistance Warrior and Reinforcement DLC packs), Rise of Industry, Niche: A Genetics Survival Game, Warhammer 40K: Gladius Relics of War, The Swords of Ditto: Mormo's Curse, WARSAW, Heave Ho, MO: Astray, NEOVERSE, Chess Ultra, and Horace. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, FOR A LIMITED TIME, new subscribers can join Humble Choice Premium for 40% off!

Pay $1 or more for Pac-Man 256, Enslaved: Odyssey to the West, and Get Even. Pay more than the average $11.15 for .hack//G.U. Last Recode, Katamari Damacy REROLL, and RAD. Pay $15 or more to also receive Tekken 7 and Tales of Berseria. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 or more for Cities: Skylines and the Deep Focus Radio expansion. Pay more than the average $7.25 for the Cities: Skylines Concerts, High-Tech Buildings Content Creator Pack, Snowfall, and Natural Disasters expansions. Pay $18 or more to also receive the Cities: Skylines Mass Transit, Green Cities, Industries, Campus, Art Deco Content Creator Pack, and European Suburbia Content Creator Pack expansions. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Steam