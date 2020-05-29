Shacknews Dump - May 29, 2020 On this week's Shacknews Dump, we look at the upcoming PS5 future of gaming reveal, Silent Hill in your Dead by Daylight, The Last of Us 2 reveals, and more.

Hope you’ve had your fiber because it’s time to drop another huge Shacknews Dump. This special weekly ShackStream is coming your way and there’s no stopping it as we discuss some of the hottest news of the week.

On this May 29, 2020 edition of the Shacknews Dump, there’s no lack of the content coming nonstop. The PlayStation 5 is getting an all-new reveal livestream next week and everyone wants to know what’s coming. Meanwhile, Silent Hill is finally getting new game content… in Dead by Daylight? Heather Mason and Pyramid Head are coming to the game. The Last of Us 2 also had a huge reveal in which we learned about the factions in the game, new crafting features, and the murder of the very last PS Vita owner.

All this and more is coming as we go live with the Shacknews Dump at 1:15PM PT / 4:15PM ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also check it out in the embedded video below.

