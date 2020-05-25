New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Evening Reading - May 25, 2020 - Memorial Day

Shacknews salutes all of our fallen heroes for giving the ultimate sacrifice to this country.
Asif Khan
3

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Memorial Day 2020 observed by Americans all across the country today

We all should take time to remember our fallen heroes of the U.S. Armed Forces. Our own watcherxp honored Wrath11 in a Shacknews Chatty thread today.

Dev Dump

Seems accurate.

Now some frogs in hats...

This is the content I crave.

Excellent Internet Video Content

I have watched this several times today.

Shaqnews

This Twitter account is so fire.

Pokimane accidentally broke the Twitch TOS with porn, this fan response is hilarious

Not sure how she accidentally opened a PornHub link (NSFW WARNING) live on stream, but it seemed like an honest mistake.

Pikachu loves nuggs almost as much as I do

What is your sauce of choice?

Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey and Andrew Yang chat about UBI, Charity, and Tech Regulation

I don't like Jack, but he has an important perspective from his roles at both companies he founded. I would love to see more Universal Basic Income advocacy from people.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Memorial Day Edition of Evening Reading for May 25, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.

Screw it, bonus photo of Lola getting a bath!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola