Evening Reading - May 25, 2020 - Memorial Day

Memorial Day 2020 observed by Americans all across the country today

.@JoeBiden and his wife, @DrBiden, visited the Delaware Memorial Bridge Veteran's Memorial Park on #MemorialDay. They wore masks. pic.twitter.com/vkh1W3HRIO — The Hill (@thehill) May 26, 2020

We all should take time to remember our fallen heroes of the U.S. Armed Forces. Our own watcherxp honored Wrath11 in a Shacknews Chatty thread today.

#DYK World War I Memorial, which is on the National Mall (pictured in top left corner) however, a new National World War I Memorial is planned to go in Pershing Park, next to the White House? It is expected to open in November 2021. #MemorialDay #HonortheFallen pic.twitter.com/c255BPCLFu — Veterans Benefits (@VAVetBenefits) May 26, 2020

Dev Dump

Seems accurate.

Now some frogs in hats...

good morning to everybody especially these two cowboy hat wearing smiley frogs that I found on tiktok pic.twitter.com/Bgnn7FZfc7 — bessy (@albuspottrs) May 24, 2020

This is the content I crave.

Excellent Internet Video Content

I have watched this several times today.

Shaqnews

Metallic Mario (Metal Cap) - Super Mario 64 pic.twitter.com/wDpGhQYycQ — DJ Shaq Fan Account (@DJshaqfanacc) May 22, 2020

This Twitter account is so fire.

Pokimane accidentally broke the Twitch TOS with porn, this fan response is hilarious

Not sure how she accidentally opened a PornHub link (NSFW WARNING) live on stream, but it seemed like an honest mistake.

Pikachu loves nuggs almost as much as I do

Oh he getting the big stacks today pic.twitter.com/QPuVtBCQPs — pikachu will steal my birthday presents in 5 days (@FizzySodaWave) May 24, 2020

What is your sauce of choice?

Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey and Andrew Yang chat about UBI, Charity, and Tech Regulation

I don't like Jack, but he has an important perspective from his roles at both companies he founded. I would love to see more Universal Basic Income advocacy from people.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Memorial Day Edition of Evening Reading for May 25, 2020.

DA WORLD FAMOUS CHOOPY POOPERTON FROM POOPSVILLE, USA! pic.twitter.com/bDZMopDFXs — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) May 25, 2020

Screw it, bonus photo of Lola getting a bath!

What are you up to tonight?