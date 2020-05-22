Valorant closed beta end date and time Find out exactly what the Valorant closed beta end date and time are with this handy guide.

The Valorant closed beta has been going on for some time now, but it looks like things could be coming to an end a lot sooner than you’d think. In this guide, we’ll break down the Valorant closed beta end date and time, so you know exactly when the beta will no longer be available to play.

Valorant closed beta end date and time

With Valorant receiving a full release next month, it only seems reasonable for the closed beta to come to an end very soon. As such, the team at Riot games have officially announced that the Valorant closed beta will end on May 28. The final queues for the game will shut down at 9am PT, with the servers actually being taken offline at 10:30am PT for a good scrubbing.

Curious what the end of the closed beta means? Well, for one, drops to get into the closed beta are now over. These special livestream drops were available throughout the beta and gave viewers of various Twitch streams a way to get in on the action with a chance to pick up a closed beta key. Since these drops are no longer available, you won’t be able to get into the closed beta anymore.

Any progression made in the Valorant closed beta will be reset, except for whatever players earned in the Closed Beta Player Pass. This includes the exclusive gun that was a part of the pass. Players who unlocked anything via the pass will keep it going into the launch of the full game in early June. The Valorant Store is also heading offline later this afternoon, and players will receive their Valorant points back along with a 20% bonus.

If you want to learn more about Valorant, then be sure to check out our main hub for the game. We’ll continue to offer coverage of Riot Games’ upcoming FPS, to make sure you always know what’s going on.