All Valorant Twitch streams are now eligible for beta access key drops

Trying to get into the Valorant closed beta has to be a stressful experience right now. Once you’ve got your Riot and Twitch accounts lined up, you previously needed to be watching qualified streams like a hawk to try to score yourself some eligibility to play the game. Fortunately, it’s about to get a little easier to figure out where you should direct your time. Riot Games has announced that going forward, all Valorant Twitch streams will be eligible to drop beta access.

Riot Games announced the new approach to Valorant closed beta access in a post on the Valorant website on April 14, 2020. According to the post, the Valorant team has reconsidered how they’re approaching demand for Valorant beta keys. Going forward, watching any stream that is playing Valorant will make registered and linked viewers eligible for a Valorant closed beta key drop. If you haven’t registered or linked your Riot and Twitch accounts, make sure you know how in our guide to signing up for the Valorant beta.

.@RiotSuperCakes and @RiotZiegler share a small update on how you can get Closed Beta access, new streamers, and keeping our servers alive: https://t.co/H9px5tZPD7 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) April 14, 2020

Riot would go on to say that there are certain details to take note of in this shift of effort. More streams being eligible for beta key drops doesn’t mean that the volume of beta keys will increase. Even so, the team is working tirelessly to meet the heavy demand of players seeking to get in on the action and enjoy what Valorant is offering to the first-person shooter scene. This included giving about a thousand viewers instant access if they had not made it in yet, so be sure to check your eligibility and account status if you haven’t in a bit.

Riot also reiterated that account sellers and buyers were being tracked, as the team had taken note of eBay Valorant key activity over the past few days since the beta began.

As things get a little bit easier, be sure to follow the rest of our Valorant coverage, and especially character guides as you gear up to get in on the Valorant closed beta.