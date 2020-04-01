Evening Reading - March 31, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Celebrating Trans Day of Visibility

Trans rights are human rights!

March is over

March 1st vs March 31st pic.twitter.com/J4gDRiIsV2 — Chris Franklin (@Campster) April 1, 2020

Praise Jah! March is over...

Ohio is happening at this very second.

COVID-19 is the worst

ICE Cold Fact: If somebody owes you money… Put on your mask and pop up at their crib right now… They’re Home. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) March 31, 2020

ICE-T has a point.

“You’re hurting old people like me. Well, not me... I’ll never see you.”



Larry David wants everyone to stay home to protect older Californians from #COVID19!

He does not do these things.

Listen to Larry.#StayHomeSaveLiveshttps://t.co/snYe5v55Rw pic.twitter.com/C5cKOaAufE — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) March 31, 2020

Larry David is right.

Please stay home and stay safe humans ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3ioMGrWI20 — Ted Danson (@TedDanson) March 31, 2020

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is great

Take that, Gulliver!

Who needs Animal Crossing when you can destroy this company for fun?#GoodJob 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/mp1dkSFRXr — Shacknews (@shacknews) April 1, 2020

Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.

I think she likes her birthday present... pic.twitter.com/NRLuZBX3xo — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) April 1, 2020

