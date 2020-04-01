Evening Reading - March 31, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Celebrating Trans Day of Visibility
#RepresentationMatters pic.twitter.com/KkeHAtygZL— Chia & Knuckles (@CLASH_Chia) April 1, 2020
Trans rights are human rights!
March is over
March 1st vs March 31st pic.twitter.com/J4gDRiIsV2— Chris Franklin (@Campster) April 1, 2020
Praise Jah! March is over...
COVID-19 is the worst
ICE Cold Fact: If somebody owes you money… Put on your mask and pop up at their crib right now… They’re Home.— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) March 31, 2020
ICE-T has a point.
“You’re hurting old people like me. Well, not me... I’ll never see you.”— Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) March 31, 2020
Larry David wants everyone to stay home to protect older Californians from #COVID19!
He does not do these things.
Listen to Larry.#StayHomeSaveLiveshttps://t.co/snYe5v55Rw pic.twitter.com/C5cKOaAufE
Larry David is right.
Please stay home and stay safe humans ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3ioMGrWI20— Ted Danson (@TedDanson) March 31, 2020
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is great
April 1, 2020
Take that, Gulliver!
Who needs Animal Crossing when you can destroy this company for fun?#GoodJob 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/mp1dkSFRXr— Shacknews (@shacknews) April 1, 2020
Evening Reading for March 31, 2020.
I think she likes her birthday present... pic.twitter.com/NRLuZBX3xo— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) April 1, 2020
