Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle includes Into the Breach, Hollow Knight, and more
Humble Bundle's latest charitable bundle is packing in over two dozens games and ebooks in an effort to directly support those fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
The gaming world has been heavily impacted by the continuing coronavirus pandemic. While many in the gaming world are searching for ways to work around it, at least a few are looking to fight it. Humble Bundle is among those looking to directly combat the continiung outbreak with its latest charitable bundle, the Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle.
The Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle features over $1,000 in games and ebooks for a flat $30. The games featured are among the cream of the indie gaming crop, packing in over two dozen acclaimed titles. Here are the games that players can pick up with the Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle:
- Into The Breach
- Undertale
- Hollow Knight
- Wizard of Legend
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (TABS)
- The Witness
- Superhot
- Tilt Brush
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- Killing Floor 2
- Farenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Sniper Elite 3
- This is the Police
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2
- Stick Fight: The Game
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Tropico 4
- GNOG
- Broken Age
- Brutal Legend
- Psychonauts
- Double Fine Adventure
- Pac-Man Championship Edition 2
- Pikuniku
- World of Goo
- Super Hexagon
- VVVVVV
- Hacknet
- A Mortician's Tale
- A Good Snowman is Hard to Build
- Magicka
- Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville
- Agents of Mayhem
- DUCATI: 90th Anniversary
- Speed Brawl
- HIVESWAP: Act 1
- Alien Spidy
- Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones
- LostWinds
- Zombotron
But that's not all. On top of these games, this bundle will also pack in over a dozen ebooks, such as Starfinder: Pact Worlds, Saga Vol. 1, Spawn Origins Vol. 1 (from legendary creator Todd MacFarlane, who we interviewed a few weeks ago), and Criminal Vol. 1.
This bundle will only be available this week with 100 percent of the proceeds going to support organizations responding to COVID-19. Be sure to pick up the Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle now, because there's always a chance that certain keys could sell out. All of the games featured in this bundle activate on Steam, with select titles also available DRM-free.
Will also plug this itch.io bundle being supported by gamedev.world to help devs that were finanically impacted by the cancellation of GDC. 168 games
https://itch.io/b/471/gdc-relief-bundle