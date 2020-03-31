Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle includes Into the Breach, Hollow Knight, and more Humble Bundle's latest charitable bundle is packing in over two dozens games and ebooks in an effort to directly support those fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The gaming world has been heavily impacted by the continuing coronavirus pandemic. While many in the gaming world are searching for ways to work around it, at least a few are looking to fight it. Humble Bundle is among those looking to directly combat the continiung outbreak with its latest charitable bundle, the Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle.

The Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle features over $1,000 in games and ebooks for a flat $30. The games featured are among the cream of the indie gaming crop, packing in over two dozen acclaimed titles. Here are the games that players can pick up with the Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle:

Into The Breach

Undertale

Hollow Knight

Wizard of Legend

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (TABS)

The Witness

Superhot

Tilt Brush

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

Killing Floor 2

Farenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

Sniper Elite 3

This is the Police

The Jackbox Party Pack 2

Stick Fight: The Game

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Tropico 4

GNOG

Broken Age

Brutal Legend

Psychonauts

Double Fine Adventure

Pac-Man Championship Edition 2

Pikuniku

World of Goo

Super Hexagon

VVVVVV

Hacknet

A Mortician's Tale

A Good Snowman is Hard to Build

Magicka

Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville

Agents of Mayhem

DUCATI: 90th Anniversary

Speed Brawl

HIVESWAP: Act 1

Alien Spidy

Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones

LostWinds

Zombotron

But that's not all. On top of these games, this bundle will also pack in over a dozen ebooks, such as Starfinder: Pact Worlds, Saga Vol. 1, Spawn Origins Vol. 1 (from legendary creator Todd MacFarlane, who we interviewed a few weeks ago), and Criminal Vol. 1.

This bundle will only be available this week with 100 percent of the proceeds going to support organizations responding to COVID-19. Be sure to pick up the Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle now, because there's always a chance that certain keys could sell out. All of the games featured in this bundle activate on Steam, with select titles also available DRM-free.