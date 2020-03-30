Evening Reading - March 30, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Some Good News, finally
This show could be great.
A solid Animal Crossing and Doom Eternal video meme
This crossover is wonderful.
Me when an Archvile shows up in Doom Eternal. pic.twitter.com/nKl7H5wVBc— Samuel Tolbert (@SamuelTolbert) March 30, 2020
LOOP DADDY 2020
I’M A MANIAC pic.twitter.com/pzi69nBGaX— Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) March 30, 2020
My kind of maniac.
We are in this together
Andrea Bocelli sings 'Con te partiro' from his home in Tuscany 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/tN5kJbkcoN— 🐐 Arbi (@Arbz80) March 31, 2020
Time to say goodbye is certainly an interesting message to send...
The @EmpireStateBldg reminding us that the city is in the middle of an emergency. pic.twitter.com/50TjEjOogN— Rita J. King (@RitaJKing) March 31, 2020
Stay safe, everyone.
SCRAM. GO HOME. AND STAY THERE!!!— Oscar the Grouch (@OscarTheGrouch) March 30, 2020
Forget esports, we're talking about tacos 🌮— Shacknews (@shacknews) March 30, 2020
The Wide World of Electronic Sports Ep. 43 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/ejRmAErmj5
-
