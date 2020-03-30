First Post! March 30, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Ping Pong Ladies

The ladies who play ping pong on the sidewalk are out again! 😊 pic.twitter.com/sFTu4wZVQC — Mary Kish (@MerryKish) March 29, 2020

I am probably going to be playing some frisbee golf in my backyard as the weather improves.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons remains great

I'm trying to evict him myself... pic.twitter.com/7fKrUl7Npy — serreli 🌈 ACNH Tea Lily (@basilof221b) March 29, 2020

Do you have an island resident who you absolutely hate?

I just founded the Trash Church of DeVito on my Animal Crossing island pic.twitter.com/adKxMAMUB3 — Bloodyfaster aka Daddy (@BloodyfasterTV) March 29, 2020

Ah yes, the Trash Church of Devito.

Visited one of my friends earlier... pic.twitter.com/f6zi2cahKZ — Domareen Fox (@DommiFox) March 29, 2020

This turnip craze is undoubtedly a bubble brought on by Federal Reserve monetary policy.

A Japanese company tried work from home using Animal Crossing.



Advantages:

- Is fun to use.



Disadvantages

- Can't send files/images.

- Can't chat privately.

- Usernames are hard to remember.

- Can't get any work done because the game is too distracting.https://t.co/6iePvujTn8 pic.twitter.com/Bt2LbFZm9v — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) March 30, 2020

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is not a Slack or Microsoft Teams competitor.

Oh hi, Mark!

Biggie Smalls buys an SNES

Biggie buys a SNES. pic.twitter.com/lsQcuQBuFf — Doctor Butler ⬇️↘️➡️+🍻 (@DoctorButlerX) March 29, 2020

Super Nintendo, Sega Genesis.

Great Doom Eternal meme

When I see an Archvile pic.twitter.com/couZdnmX2p — Elon DUSK (@DaveOshry) March 29, 2020

Good work on that meme, Dave.

HERE SHE COMES AGAIN pic.twitter.com/33zyVBNZj9 — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 30, 2020

