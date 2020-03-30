First Post! March 30, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
Ping Pong Ladies
The ladies who play ping pong on the sidewalk are out again! 😊 pic.twitter.com/sFTu4wZVQC— Mary Kish (@MerryKish) March 29, 2020
I am probably going to be playing some frisbee golf in my backyard as the weather improves.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons remains great
I'm trying to evict him myself... pic.twitter.com/7fKrUl7Npy— serreli 🌈 ACNH Tea Lily (@basilof221b) March 29, 2020
Do you have an island resident who you absolutely hate?
I just founded the Trash Church of DeVito on my Animal Crossing island pic.twitter.com/adKxMAMUB3— Bloodyfaster aka Daddy (@BloodyfasterTV) March 29, 2020
Ah yes, the Trash Church of Devito.
Visited one of my friends earlier... pic.twitter.com/f6zi2cahKZ— Domareen Fox (@DommiFox) March 29, 2020
I have a Turnip problem @egprchamp #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/zdKJZtUBVV— Andrew Playing Animal Crossing (@H2OAcidic) March 29, 2020
This turnip craze is undoubtedly a bubble brought on by Federal Reserve monetary policy.
A Japanese company tried work from home using Animal Crossing.— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) March 30, 2020
Advantages:
- Is fun to use.
Disadvantages
- Can't send files/images.
- Can't chat privately.
- Usernames are hard to remember.
- Can't get any work done because the game is too distracting.https://t.co/6iePvujTn8 pic.twitter.com/Bt2LbFZm9v
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is not a Slack or Microsoft Teams competitor.
#AnimalCrossing #ACNH #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons #TommyWiseau🕶️ pic.twitter.com/lalL62jpK4— Tommy Wiseau (@TommyWiseau) March 26, 2020
Oh hi, Mark!
Biggie Smalls buys an SNES
Biggie buys a SNES. pic.twitter.com/lsQcuQBuFf— Doctor Butler ⬇️↘️➡️+🍻 (@DoctorButlerX) March 29, 2020
Super Nintendo, Sega Genesis.
Great Doom Eternal meme
When I see an Archvile pic.twitter.com/couZdnmX2p— Elon DUSK (@DaveOshry) March 29, 2020
Good work on that meme, Dave.
#Shackcast salutes @LolaShacknews, @shacknews Chairpet of the Board. 🐶💙#DoitforShacknews pic.twitter.com/NCXbNlMqaA— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 29, 2020
There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for March 30, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your day.
HERE SHE COMES AGAIN pic.twitter.com/33zyVBNZj9— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 30, 2020
What are you up to this week? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
Asif Khan posted a new article, First Post! March 30, 2020