First Post! March 30, 2020

It's Monday! Time to get back to work... from home. Here's your First Post!
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Ping Pong Ladies

I am probably going to be playing some frisbee golf in my backyard as the weather improves.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons remains great

Do you have an island resident who you absolutely hate?

Ah yes, the Trash Church of Devito.

This turnip craze is undoubtedly a bubble brought on by Federal Reserve monetary policy.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is not a Slack or Microsoft Teams competitor.

Oh hi, Mark!

Biggie Smalls buys an SNES

Super Nintendo, Sega Genesis.

Great Doom Eternal meme

Good work on that meme, Dave.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for March 30, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your day.

What are you up to this week? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

