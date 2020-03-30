Shackcast Episode 065: Toilet paper is the new money
Check out the latest episode of the official Shacknews podcast of Shacknews.
On this very special episode of the Shackcast, the official Shacknews podcast of Shacknews, the gang gets together and chats about everything getting cancelled. We also talk about potential mods for Death Stranding on PC. David, Blake and Lola join me on this episode that was recorded on March 13, 2020. Enjoy, Wikus!
Download this episode (right click and save)
#Shackcast salutes @LolaShacknews, @shacknews Chairpet of the Board. 🐶💙#DoitforShacknews pic.twitter.com/NCXbNlMqaA— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 29, 2020
