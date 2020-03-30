New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shackcast Episode 065: Toilet paper is the new money

Check out the latest episode of the official Shacknews podcast of Shacknews.
Asif Khan
2

On this very special episode of the Shackcast, the official Shacknews podcast of Shacknews, the gang gets together and chats about everything getting cancelled. We also talk about potential mods for Death Stranding on PC. David, Blake and Lola join me on this episode that was recorded on March 13, 2020. Enjoy, Wikus!

Download this episode (right click and save)

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

