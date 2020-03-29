Weekend Discussion - March 29, 2020 - SHACKBATTLE SUNDAY

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend of posting. Please take a look.

TF2 SHACKBATTLE TONIGHT AT 9 PM ET

Head to the official TF2 Shackbattle Chatty Thread of Shacknews for all the information.

I don't need it

🅲🆄🆂🆃🅾🅼 🆂🆈🆂🆃🅴🅼 🅾🅵 🆃🅷🅴 🅳🅰🆈#GBSunday



Take an old GBA. Choose a theme. Metroid in this case. Paint the GBA. And there you have it.



I wish it was that simple. 😩 R.A.W. Talent Art sure makes it look simple. Ace customisation! 🍻😎👌 #handheldgaming #gaming pic.twitter.com/LCrujLUSu8 — 🕹 ᄃӨᄂӨПΣᄂ FΛᄂᄃӨП 🕹 (@ColonelFalcon) March 29, 2020

I need it

Quality Cat Content

In other news... the cat over the road is called Walter pic.twitter.com/loIHA2J4mH — Sian Cosgrove (@sian_cosgrove) March 29, 2020

Way to go on that social distancing, Internet.

#CantonOhioWeatherReport

I got that Builder Mario hat at a Super Mario Maker 2 event last year.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your day.

NO AUTOGRAPHS FROM DUKE FLOOKEM pic.twitter.com/9fVIe9x14l — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 29, 2020

