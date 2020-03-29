Weekend Discussion - March 29, 2020 - SHACKBATTLE SUNDAY

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend of posting. Please take a look.
TF2 SHACKBATTLE TONIGHT AT 9 PM ET
There’s a TF2 Shackbattle tomorrow night!https://t.co/M2OZI83YrU via @shacknews #chatty pic.twitter.com/HVF6xi4zkG— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 28, 2020
Head to the official TF2 Shackbattle Chatty Thread of Shacknews for all the information.
I don't need it
🅲🆄🆂🆃🅾🅼 🆂🆈🆂🆃🅴🅼 🅾🅵 🆃🅷🅴 🅳🅰🆈#GBSunday— 🕹 ᄃӨᄂӨПΣᄂ FΛᄂᄃӨП 🕹 (@ColonelFalcon) March 29, 2020
Take an old GBA. Choose a theme. Metroid in this case. Paint the GBA. And there you have it.
I wish it was that simple. 😩 R.A.W. Talent Art sure makes it look simple. Ace customisation! 🍻😎👌 #handheldgaming #gaming pic.twitter.com/LCrujLUSu8
I need it
Quality Cat Content
In other news... the cat over the road is called Walter pic.twitter.com/loIHA2J4mH— Sian Cosgrove (@sian_cosgrove) March 29, 2020
Way to go on that social distancing, Internet.
#CantonOhioWeatherReport
#CantonOhioWeatherReport pic.twitter.com/le5EdYGnvB— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 29, 2020
I got that Builder Mario hat at a Super Mario Maker 2 event last year.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
#Shackcast salutes @LolaShacknews, @shacknews Chairpet of the Board. 🐶💙#DoitforShacknews pic.twitter.com/NCXbNlMqaA— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 29, 2020
- Half-Life: Alyx review - Your time comes around again
- Hell Razer: The Making of Doom Eternal
- 7 things you didn't know about Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- 11 video games to play while social distancing
- Shack Chat: What Valve franchise would you like to see come back?
- Doom Eternal review: One hell of a party
- Limited-time App Store free games include Monument Valley 2, Lara Croft GO
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide
- Doom Eternal walkthrough
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for March 29, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your day.
NO AUTOGRAPHS FROM DUKE FLOOKEM pic.twitter.com/9fVIe9x14l— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 29, 2020
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Weekend Discussion - March 29, 2020 - SHACKBATTLE SUNDAY