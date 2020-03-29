New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - March 29, 2020 - SHACKBATTLE SUNDAY

Hey Shackers! We are playing TF2 tonight. Get in the pool!
Asif Khan
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend of posting. Please take a look.

TF2 SHACKBATTLE TONIGHT AT 9 PM ET

Head to the official TF2 Shackbattle Chatty Thread of Shacknews for all the information.

I don't need it

I need it

Quality Cat Content

Way to go on that social distancing, Internet.

#CantonOhioWeatherReport

I got that Builder Mario hat at a Super Mario Maker 2 event last year.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for March 29, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your day.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola