Limited-time App Store free games include Monument Valley 2, Lara Croft GO In an effort to help their users shelter in place, Apple is offering a handful of App Store games for free, including Monument Valley 2 and Lara Croft GO.

While our weekly deals posts touch on the PC and console spaces, there are a handful of mobile games that are also going for free during these difficult times. Several developers and publishers have come together in hopes of making social isolation a little bit easier by offering up a handful of free games on Apple's App Store. These are games that are normally sold at premium prices but have had their prices reduced to zero.

Here's a quick list of games that iPhone and/or iPad users can scoop up from the App Store (some of these links may require iOS to access):

There's no word on how long these deals will last, but with Apple offering these freebies as a way to help their userbase shelter in place, expect them to last a little while. Still, don't dawdle on these offers, because they won't be free forever.