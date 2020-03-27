Limited-time App Store free games include Monument Valley 2, Lara Croft GO
In an effort to help their users shelter in place, Apple is offering a handful of App Store games for free, including Monument Valley 2 and Lara Croft GO.
While our weekly deals posts touch on the PC and console spaces, there are a handful of mobile games that are also going for free during these difficult times. Several developers and publishers have come together in hopes of making social isolation a little bit easier by offering up a handful of free games on Apple's App Store. These are games that are normally sold at premium prices but have had their prices reduced to zero.
Here's a quick list of games that iPhone and/or iPad users can scoop up from the App Store (some of these links may require iOS to access):
- Monument Valley 2 (ustwo games): This follow-up to the acclaimed original sees players guiding a mother and her child through a magic journey, as they find new paths, solve puzzles, and learn about this colorful world.
- Lara Croft GO (Square Enix): Based on the original Tomb Raider franchise, Lara Croft explores dangerous ruins in an effort to uncover the myth of the Queen of Venom. This is an old Shacknews favorite.
- Cat Quest (The Gentlebros): Described as an "open-world catventure," chase after the evil Drakoth and encounter magic and dragons along the way.
- Holy Potatoes! We're in Space? (Daylight Studios): Explore the outer reaches of space and manage your own spaceship. Also, the universe is filled with vegetables, apparently.
- Takoway (Daylight Studios): Players follow a six-legged mascot named Tako and solve a series of perspective puzzles to help her escape her captivity.
- Earth Atlantis (Pixel Perfex): This is a side-scrolling shooter, where players hunt sea monsters and explore an underwater world in ruin.
- King's League: Odyssey (Kurechii): Based on the old-school Flash game, this strategy game has players recruit and manage an army of followers across 40 different classes.
- Tiny Guardians (Kurechii): Lunalie must journey across the dangerous world of Prism and it's up to the player to protect her by summoning guardians to come to her aid.
- She and The Light Bearer (Toge Interactive): The Little Firefly is in search of The Mother in this colorful puzzle game. Solve puzzles and make your way through an enchanted forest.
- Dig Deep! (Noodlecake): Players will join the Intergalactic Mining Guild in this retro-style adventure. Battle against aliens and survive deadly traps as you keep digging for buried treasure.
- Rolando: Royal Edition (HandCircus Limited): The Rolandos are under attack! Players must embark on a quest to guide the Rolandos to victory against the evil Shadow Creatures in this strategy puzzle game.
There's no word on how long these deals will last, but with Apple offering these freebies as a way to help their userbase shelter in place, expect them to last a little while. Still, don't dawdle on these offers, because they won't be free forever.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Limited-time App Store free games include Monument Valley 2, Lara Croft GO