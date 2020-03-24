Evening Reading - March 24, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading Let's officially close out our day of posting. Sorry I missed yesterday's First Post! and ER as well as today's First Post!, but here we are with the latest assortment of dank memes and tweets. Please take a look.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now

Me up all night thinking what to build on my island in Animal Crossing pic.twitter.com/HJnZQYH8SO — PB&J (@PBnJ23) March 24, 2020

Really makes you think.

I lol'd.

It was at this very moment, Tom Nook realised, that this was no ordinary audition. pic.twitter.com/QJxjwBMTn2 — Andrien Gbinigie (@EscoBlades) March 22, 2020

Funny because it is true.

Was taking a pic of a pretty sunset when a Destiny happened #ACNH pic.twitter.com/gKSyaAWak3 — Aaron Linde (@aaronlinde) March 23, 2020

Beautiful.

Um...

never opening my gates again lol pic.twitter.com/bLViixwh9z — your buddy kate (@kateburning) March 22, 2020

Look at this little guy!

Milk Dud, our sweet runt, is 9 days old today! She went to the vet this morning and is healthy + hoppy! pic.twitter.com/JSFx5rRn5n — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) March 23, 2020

Totes adorbs.

Tim Sweeney on the origin of hashtags

OMG, the hash symbol # is shaped exactly like the device used to slice potatos to make hash. Why am I only realizing this now? — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) March 23, 2020

Really makes you think...

Stonks

How are your stock investments going? Does it matter? The Federal Reserve has the printing press going nuts.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.