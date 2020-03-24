New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideDoom Eternal walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Doom Eternal walkthrough

Evening Reading - March 24, 2020

Hey, hey, hey! It's Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading Let's officially close out our day of posting. Sorry I missed yesterday's First Post! and ER as well as today's First Post!, but here we are with the latest assortment of dank memes and tweets. Please take a look.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now

Really makes you think.

I lol'd.

Funny because it is true.

Beautiful.

Um...

Look at this little guy!

Totes adorbs.

Tim Sweeney on the origin of hashtags

Really makes you think...

Stonks

How are your stock investments going? Does it matter? The Federal Reserve has the printing press going nuts.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for March 24, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short Lola video to brighten your night.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola