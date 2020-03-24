Evening Reading - March 24, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading Let's officially close out our day of posting. Sorry I missed yesterday's First Post! and ER as well as today's First Post!, but here we are with the latest assortment of dank memes and tweets. Please take a look.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now
Me up all night thinking what to build on my island in Animal Crossing pic.twitter.com/HJnZQYH8SO— PB&J (@PBnJ23) March 24, 2020
Really makes you think.
I just spotted a spider... #ACNH #NintendoSwitch #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons #AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/T1Ra5NzDqv— MegaRock Gaming (@MegaRock_YT) March 22, 2020
I lol'd.
It was at this very moment, Tom Nook realised, that this was no ordinary audition. pic.twitter.com/QJxjwBMTn2— Andrien Gbinigie (@EscoBlades) March 22, 2020
Funny because it is true.
Was taking a pic of a pretty sunset when a Destiny happened #ACNH pic.twitter.com/gKSyaAWak3— Aaron Linde (@aaronlinde) March 23, 2020
Beautiful.
March 22, 2020
Um...
never opening my gates again lol pic.twitter.com/bLViixwh9z— your buddy kate (@kateburning) March 22, 2020
Look at this little guy!
Milk Dud, our sweet runt, is 9 days old today! She went to the vet this morning and is healthy + hoppy! pic.twitter.com/JSFx5rRn5n— Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) March 23, 2020
Totes adorbs.
Tim Sweeney on the origin of hashtags
OMG, the hash symbol # is shaped exactly like the device used to slice potatos to make hash. Why am I only realizing this now?— Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) March 23, 2020
Really makes you think...
Stonks
PJ Foofington, Investment Adviser $UVXY $VIX $SPY $AA $AAPL $BAC $C $KO $NTDOY $TDOC $TSLA $TSM $WEN pic.twitter.com/FTBbbhFCt6— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 24, 2020
How are your stock investments going? Does it matter? The Federal Reserve has the printing press going nuts.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Half-Life: Alyx review - Your time comes around again
- Hell Razer: The Making of Doom Eternal
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons review: Almost perfect
- Doom Eternal was 'really boring' the first year of development, says director
- Iron Banner Season 10 quest - Destiny 2
- 11 video games to play while social distancing
- Valve thinks Half-Life: Alyx non-VR mods are an inevitability
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide
- How to get Isabelle - Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
America could've solved the toilet paper crisis if we just had bidets— Shacknews (@shacknews) March 23, 2020
The Wide World of Electronic Sports Ep. 42 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/yScETfNSuS
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for March 24, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short Lola video to brighten your night.
BUBBA pic.twitter.com/N83lBrNg7r— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 22, 2020
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - March 24, 2020