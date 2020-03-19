New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideMonster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

Evening Reading - March 19, 2020

It's time to play Doom Eternal and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Shacknews. But first, check out Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

8-bit Death Stranding

You have to love these fan-made games.

Zero hits 1 million subs on YouTube

Congratulations, Zero!

Keep washing your hands

A little Mighty Boot never hurts too.

Doom Eternal and Animal Crossing: New Horizons are out now

Okay, it was nice of you to read this article, but go play one of these awesome games right now.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for March 19, 2020. Please consider subscribing to our Shacknews Twitch channel or to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola