Evening Reading - March 19, 2020

8-bit Death Stranding
You have to love these fan-made games.
.@Kojima_Hideo just appreciates logistics companies more than you, and it shows. #DeathStranding pic.twitter.com/GzzlFIg67G— Holographic Geoff Keighley (@HologramGeoff) March 18, 2020
Zero hits 1 million subs on YouTube
1 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS BABY!!!! pic.twitter.com/iHUK9wuji0— Tempo ZeRo (@zerowondering) March 19, 2020
Congratulations, Zero!
Keep washing your hands
March 19, 2020
A little Mighty Boot never hurts too.
Doom Eternal and Animal Crossing: New Horizons are out now
𝗗𝗢𝗢𝗠𝗔𝗡𝗜𝗠𝗔𝗟 pic.twitter.com/L2pXrpN69P— Andrei Mishanin (@andmish) March 19, 2020
Okay, it was nice of you to read this article, but go play one of these awesome games right now.
Tonight @shacknews Be Like. @idSoftware @DOOM pic.twitter.com/jlaWiFbV51— Burkelton (@GregBurke85) March 20, 2020
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Doom Eternal review: One hell of a party
- Countdown to Doomsday: Shacknews celebrates Doom Eternal and the Doom franchise
- Stairway to Badass: The Making and Remaking of Doom
- Icon of Sin: Doom and the Making of John Romero's Sigil
- Bethesda's Pete Hines defends not including Deathmatch in Doom Eternal
- Knee-Deep in the Ports: Ranking the Best (and Worst) Versions of Doom
- Super Doom: How id Software's Opus Made the Jump to Super NES
- DOOM Eternal PC requirements and specs
- Apollo 11 Situations: John Romero on Porting Doom and Wolfenstein 3D
- March 17 Nintendo Indie World Direct - all games, trailers & announcements
- Call of Duty: Warzone review - A fix for the genre, but not a cure-all
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
Didn’t see that coming.....
(SOUND WARNING)
https://i.imgur.com/92dTHWr.mp4
