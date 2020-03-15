Weekend Discussion - March 15, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Loop Daddy 2020

FUCK CORONAVIRUS, LET’S DO THIS pic.twitter.com/4O3qRew6ZU — Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) March 15, 2020

Marc plans to stream makeup shows at his apartment for his recently canceled Australian tour.

Check out this fine Internet video

Baby otters first time in waters. pic.twitter.com/Ff6L6dWbeR — Oregon's Reigning Hand Washing Champion (@OregonProgress) March 14, 2020

Wow that is an awesome video. Way to go, Internet.

Toilet paper is the new money

It's a toilet paper standard.

Wow, look at ths pig

In this trying time please enjoy this picture of a really furry pig. pic.twitter.com/KpR3z1V2W8 — Justin Davis (@ErrorJustin) March 15, 2020

Great pic, Justin!

