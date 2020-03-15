Weekend Discussion - March 15, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Loop Daddy 2020
FUCK CORONAVIRUS, LET’S DO THIS pic.twitter.com/4O3qRew6ZU— Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) March 15, 2020
Marc plans to stream makeup shows at his apartment for his recently canceled Australian tour.
Quarantine Livestream Tour?? pic.twitter.com/VRRaGtn5vI— Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) March 15, 2020
Baby otters first time in waters. pic.twitter.com/Ff6L6dWbeR— Oregon's Reigning Hand Washing Champion (@OregonProgress) March 14, 2020
Toilet paper is the new money
March 15, 2020
It's a toilet paper standard.
Wow, look at ths pig
In this trying time please enjoy this picture of a really furry pig. pic.twitter.com/KpR3z1V2W8— Justin Davis (@ErrorJustin) March 15, 2020
We will announce a makeup date for the event once we feel we can execute it in a safe manner for everyone involved. We really tried our best to make this happen, but forces outside of our control have lead to us making this very difficult decision. Please understand. pic.twitter.com/QfRIXrJil3— Shacknews (@shacknews) March 12, 2020
- E3 2020 officially canceled over coronavirus concerns [UPDATE]
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps review: A great sugar glider/rat/rabbit/cat game
- EA suspends all live FIFA, Madden, & Apex Legends esports events
- Nioh 2 review: Crouching yokai, hidden samurai
- Blizzard employees will work from home through coronavirus outbreak
- Shack Chat: How do you feel about E3 2020 being canceled?
- Apple pivots WWDC 2020 to be online-only event over coronavirus concerns
- Warframe Tennocon 2020 cuts attendee event in response to coronavirus
- Bungie offers rare response on latest player outrage over Destiny 2's Eververse
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
