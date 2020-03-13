Warframe Tennocon 2020 cuts attendee event in response to coronavirus Digital Extremes will not be hosting a Tennocon 2020 attendee event, but a digital event of some kind is in the works.

July 2020 might be a ways off, but given how much COVID-19 has affected gaming and esports events, Digital Extremes isn’t taking chances with the coronavirus. The annual Tennocon, which celebrates and shares new reveals for Warframe will be canceling its attendee event. Instead, the organization will pivot towards arranging a digital event to be revealed sometime in the near future.

Digital Extremes announced its decision regarding Tennocon 2020 and concerns about the coronavirus on the Tennocon section of Warframe’s website on March 13, 2020. The organizers of Tennocon 2020 explained that due to the issues and risk surrounding the now-global pandemic that is the coronavirus, the live portion of the event cannot be safely held.

“While this was not an easy decision for us to make, the health and well-being of our players and our development team is our top priority,” the Tennocon organizers wrote. “Sharing the magic and excitement of TennoCon is still incredibly important to us. We are putting together plans that will enable every Tenno worldwide to digitally share in the magic and excitement of TennoCon on July 11. We’ll have more details to share soon.”

TennoCon is going fully digital!



We’ve decided to cancel the attendee portion of TennoCon due to widespread concerns surrounding COVID-19.



For more information: https://t.co/mtppioulBz pic.twitter.com/RfvTqOoxcU — WARFRAME (@PlayWarframe) March 13, 2020

With the announcement of a digital event, Tennocon 2020 will not be dead in the water completely for this year’s events. Furthermore, local charities that are usually involved with Tennocon will still be supported through the year’s event as it is pivoted to a digital experience.

Tennocon 2020 joins the likes of Extra Life United in canceling live events to shift this year’s activities to a sort of digital experience. While we have no details on what Tennocon 2020’s version of this will be, we expect there will be a livestream and new reveals for Warframe.

Stay tuned to Shacknews as we await further information on the exact details of the Tennocon 2020 digital experience.