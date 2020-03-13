Bungie offers rare response on latest player outrage over Destiny 2's Eververse Many players have often had issues with Bungie's use of the Eververse store, but following Season of the Worthy, the complaints got so hefty that Bungie has responded.

For all that Bungie has offered in Destiny 2 leading up to the Season of the Worthy, there are complaints its audience have had for some time that often run frustrating. One of those pain points has been the Eververse store, and though Bungie had mentioned updates to tweak the story, a core problem still remains and Destiny 2’s loudest critics aren’t having it - so much so that Bungie issued a rare response in a matter regarding microtransactions and the Eververse.

It all began with Bungie posting the This Week At Bungie (TWAB) on the Destiny 2 blogs on March 5, 2020. Leading up to the Season of the Worthy, Bungie promised to make some tweaks to the Eververse Store regarding Bright Engrams and their use and the rotation of shop items. The main issue here was that many have felt unheard when it came to Bungie dropping much of Destiny 2’s rewards for grinding Nightfalls and Strikes behind the paywall of the Eververse store. Those unique rewards via gameplay are now mostly gone.

Once prizes for the dedicated Guardians of Destiny 2, many players feel like the items in the Eververse store they grinded for have been cheapened by a system in which any on can just buy them outright with the original methods gone.

With that in mind, many question whether the grind in Destiny 2 is even worth it if content will just appear in Eververse where you can buy it. It was a question that brought the interest of Bungie Community Manager dmg04 to a rather angry Reddit thread. The user who posted the thread questioned whether or not Bungie or dmg04 would ever address the actual issues in the Eververse. To the surprise of many, dmg04 made an appearance in the comments.

It’s surprising because Bungie has often been tightlipped about any kind of response to criticism regarding microtransations in Destiny 2 and the Eververse. Dmg04 didn’t offer too much, but did assure all that he was paying attention, “digesting,” and sharing reasonable feedback with the Bungie team. It was surprising to see official interaction on a topic of this nature, but dmg04 seemed to take in and acknowledge that perhaps Bright Engrams were far from the priority issue with the Eververse.

It doesn’t guarantee a solution, nor does it mean Bungie is ready to fully address the Eververse store cosmetics issue, as more gently laid out in another Reddit thread. But dmg04’s presence in response to such a matter and sharing it with other Bungie devs definitely speaks to a move out of the ordinary and could be promising as we get neck deep into the Season of the Worthy.