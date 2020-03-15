Weekend Discussion - March 14, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion Let's officially wrap up our day of posting. Please take a look.
Look at this silly sheep
Please enjoy this sheep pic.twitter.com/IX3pswVCiD— Julia Métraux (@metraux_julia) March 14, 2020
Really solid Internet content.
Skate Story looks cool
👋🏽— Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) March 14, 2020
Seems like Devolver agrees with us.
The NYC Subway is still open
NYC rules. That is all. pic.twitter.com/vZL6nLm8pc— Lynn Johnston (@lynnjohnstonlit) March 15, 2020
Better safe than sorry!
Pet the dgo
This aggressively country child DEMANDING to pet this dog is sending me pic.twitter.com/dcekqobtX6— 📟🌐 TRÉ VAYNE, INC. 🌐📟 (@trevaynebitch) March 13, 2020
Someone let that dog be pet!
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
We will announce a makeup date for the event once we feel we can execute it in a safe manner for everyone involved. We really tried our best to make this happen, but forces outside of our control have lead to us making this very difficult decision. Please understand. pic.twitter.com/QfRIXrJil3— Shacknews (@shacknews) March 12, 2020
- E3 2020 officially canceled over coronavirus concerns [UPDATE]
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps review: A great sugar glider/rat/rabbit/cat game
- EA suspends all live FIFA, Madden, & Apex Legends esports events
- Nioh 2 review: Crouching yokai, hidden samurai
- Blizzard employees will work from home through coronavirus outbreak
- Shack Chat: How do you feel about E3 2020 being canceled?
- Apple pivots WWDC 2020 to be online-only event over coronavirus concerns
- Warframe Tennocon 2020 cuts attendee event in response to coronavirus
- Bungie offers rare response on latest player outrage over Destiny 2's Eververse
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
