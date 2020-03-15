New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - March 14, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your Weekend Discussion. Check it out!
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion Let's officially wrap up our day of posting. Please take a look.

Look at this silly sheep

Really solid Internet content.

Skate Story looks cool

Seems like Devolver agrees with us.

The NYC Subway is still open

Better safe than sorry!

Pet the dgo

Someone let that dog be pet!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for March 14, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog!
Lola is the best dog!

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

