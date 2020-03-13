Evening Reading - March 13, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading! Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Hugo Martin talks Doom Eternal with Joe Rogan

"It's the most violent thing I have ever seen in my life." - Joe Rogan

Why I don't fear Death

F-Zero owns.

The stock market rallied today as national state of emergency declared

How your stonks?

Hope everyone is hanging in there. The volatility index topped out at 77.57 today. The highest level of risk premium since the finacial crisis of 2008. President Trump and his gang of corporate CEOs talked up stocks into the close, but tune in next week to see if the bottom is in.

Bring on power cable cosplay

My new favorite thing might be power cable cosplay. pic.twitter.com/x8V1IDzm6o — Mike Mika (@MikeJMika) March 12, 2020

What a time to be alive.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

We will announce a makeup date for the event once we feel we can execute it in a safe manner for everyone involved. We really tried our best to make this happen, but forces outside of our control have lead to us making this very difficult decision. Please understand. pic.twitter.com/QfRIXrJil3 — Shacknews (@shacknews) March 12, 2020

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for March 13, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.