Evening Reading - February 26, 2020

"WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE? I AM!"
"WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE? I AM!"— ESPN (@espn) February 26, 2020
8 years ago today, a legendary moment was born. pic.twitter.com/2d0IuzlprM
Eight years ago today.
Another solid Internet video
アホや🤣 pic.twitter.com/5uVfBdlf3m— MHD【モンハンダンサーズ】 (@MHD_JAPAN) February 21, 2020
Way to go on that video, Internet.
Tom Nook is not to be trusted
This is the “my girlfriend live in another country so you can’t meet her” level of philanthropy pic.twitter.com/FmYt8NTGcG— Eka @ PAX East (@Ekanaut) February 26, 2020
Nook's a crook.
Netflix social media marketing is on point
Brilliant marketing by @netflix... no idea what the show is but reading from bottom to top I was thinking those same words... pic.twitter.com/KDpZjWziap— Chet Faliszek (@chetfaliszek) February 27, 2020
Solid work, Netflix.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps hands-on preview: I believe I can fly
- Hearthstone Battlegrounds' Conor Kou on Dragons, Hero Powers, and more
- Smash Bros champion MkLeo signs with T1
- Roberta Williams to be honored with Pioneer Award at GDCA 2020
- Valve is inviting proposals from cities to host Dota 2 The International 2021
- Diablo 4 devs detail UI, controller support & new enemies
- Free Twitch Prime games for March include Furi and Bomber Crew
- Warframe's Lotus joins Smash Bros. Ultimate as a Spirit this week
- 7 games we want for the PlayStation 5 launch lineup
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
