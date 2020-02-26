Evening Reading - February 26, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

"WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE? I AM!"

8 years ago today, a legendary moment was born. pic.twitter.com/2d0IuzlprM — ESPN (@espn) February 26, 2020

Eight years ago today.

Another solid Internet video

Way to go on that video, Internet.

Tom Nook is not to be trusted

This is the “my girlfriend live in another country so you can’t meet her” level of philanthropy pic.twitter.com/FmYt8NTGcG — Eka @ PAX East (@Ekanaut) February 26, 2020

Nook's a crook.

Netflix social media marketing is on point

Brilliant marketing by @netflix... no idea what the show is but reading from bottom to top I was thinking those same words... pic.twitter.com/KDpZjWziap — Chet Faliszek (@chetfaliszek) February 27, 2020

Solid work, Netflix.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for February 26, 2020.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to tonight?