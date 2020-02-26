Free Twitch Prime games for March include Furi and Bomber Crew Twitch Prim subscribers can look forward to a batch of new stuff in March, including more free games.

There are many reasons it pays to be an Amazon Prime subscriber, one of which is that it also gives you the opportunity to be a Twitch Prime subscriber, which can come with in-game loot for your favorite titles, or even free games. Twitch recently announced that Twitch Prime members would be getting five free games in March 2020, as well as a laundry list of smaller benefits.

Twitch Prime free games - March 2020

For anyone wondering what games they can add to their library, we’ve got the full list below:

Furi

Bomber Crew

Epistory - Typing Chronicles

Whispers of a Machine

Mugsters

After players have claimed their games, they will appear in the Games section of the Twitch desktop app. From then on, they can be downloaded at any time since they will be permanently in your library. If one of those games is of interest to you and you haven’t linked Amazon Prime to Twitch Prime, you should do that and start collecting free stuff on a monthly basis.

In addition to free games, Twitch Prime members will get plenty more free loot, most of which is available right now:

Now Available Apex Legends - Gilded Rose Revenant Skin

Now Available Raid Shadow Legends - 5 Ancient Shards & 4 Rank 4 Chickens

Now Available FIFA 20 - Twitch Prime Player Pick Pack

Now Available Madden 20 - Tomorrow’s Superstars Pack

Now Available Rainbow 6 Siege - Maestro Operator Skin

Now Available Ring of Elysium Drop 2 - Exclusive Skin Collection #2

Now Available League of Legends Drop 3 - Mystery Skin Permanent

Now Available Teamfight Tactics Drop 3 - Mystery Little Legends Egg and Mystery Emote

Now Available Destiny 2 - Exotic Emote, Exotic Sparrow, Legendary Ghost Shell, Exotic Ship

Now Available Black Desert Mobile Drop 6 - Boss Stamp x100

February 27 PUBG Drop 2 - Gunslinger Crate and Gunslinger 's Formal Jacket

If those games and that loot aren’t appealing to you, feel free to visit our video game release dates 2020 calendar. We’re certain you will find something there that’s of interest.