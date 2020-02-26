Valve is inviting proposals from cities to host Dota 2 The International 2021 Dota 2 The International's 2020 competition is already slated for play in Stockholm, Sweden, but Valve is inviting proposals from cities to host the tournament in 2021.

The International is one of the most spectacular esports events in the entire year. Each year, Dota 2 players from around the world come together to fight it out and prove once and for all who the best of the best is. Dota 2 The International 2020 is scheduled for Stockholm, Sweden this year, but Valve is looking to the future. The game publisher and organizer is inviting proposals from cities around the world to host The International 2021.

Valve announced it was accepting proposals for Dota 2 The International 2021’s hosting city in a press release on February 26, 2020. In the release, Valve revealed that it had opened the invitation of proposals of cities to host the 2021 global competition. The factors to be valid to host are lofty as can be seen below.

A modern indoor arena or stadium with a capacity between 15,000 and 80,000 (which must be available for at least a 10-day period in August 2021)

Additional space for ancillary events (e.g., vendor villages, fan zones, after parties)

Ample hotel space for upwards of 30,000 individuals

Fiber network connectivity from a local service provider

Proximity to an International Airport

A strong local transportation system

There are further determining factors beyond the baseline requirements Valve will consider in choosing a city for The International 2021, which includes the safety of all parties attending, communication with Valve, immigration and travel support, and more. The deadline for city proposals is set to take place on March 31, after which the final selection will be settled by June 15 and will be announced at Dota 2 The International 2020 in August of this year.

Dota 2 The International is largely considered the most lucrative esports event in the world, thanks heavily in part that its prize pool is aided by the Dota 2 International battle pass and other purchases from its fans. At The International 2019, the final pool amounted to over $34 million with over $15 million awarded to the first place team, which was European team OG Esports. It marked the largest prize pool in esports history.

With Dota 2 The International 2020 on the way in Stockholm, Sweden, cities will likely contest for the honor to be the next battle ground of what is essentially esports’ holy grail of events in 2021.