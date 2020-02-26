New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

First Post! February 26, 2020

Hey Shackers, it's your First Post!

Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Ars Technica's Sam Machkovech turns to a life of crime

These folks are true innovators and I look forward to their next robbery.

Mega Ran playing a show at PAX East 2020

Support my friend if you are in Boston this week for PAX.

A for effort, doggo

This is a great Internet video, but that dog did not get the job.

Trihex banned for streaming the Democratic Debate muted with subtitles

Free Trihex!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

The Shack Smash SXSW 2020 Hype Train boards here!
There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for February 26, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog ever.
What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    February 26, 2020 8:30 AM

    Asif Khan posted a new article, First Post! February 26, 2020

    • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 26, 2020 9:04 AM

      I like how there’s a fake fire hydrant in the service dog training room. Testing to see if guide pup will become distracted?

    • johnhead legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 26, 2020 9:27 AM

      yeah, do something explicating forbidden in the TOC, get banned, and complain about it. No, let's not free him and let him learn his lesson for a bit.

Hello, Meet Lola