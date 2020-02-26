First Post! February 26, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Ars Technica's Sam Machkovech turns to a life of crime

"Amazon needed another hour and a half to conclude that I had picked up those first items, ducked into a bathroom, and then was incapacitated by a jacket-wearing madman with an identical beard and haircut." Here's how my latest shopping experiment went:https://t.co/vShXP0Tf6g — Sam Machkovech (@samred) February 26, 2020

These folks are true innovators and I look forward to their next robbery.

Mega Ran playing a show at PAX East 2020

Support my friend if you are in Boston this week for PAX.

A for effort, doggo

this dog literally failed every single test thrown at him to become a service dog and i am scream laughing. but imho he’s still a very very good boy. pic.twitter.com/fGdiUbmw5o — kim. (@KimmyMonte) February 25, 2020

This is a great Internet video, but that dog did not get the job.

Trihex banned for streaming the Democratic Debate muted with subtitles

Super unfair. I didn’t use audio, and only show subtitles to sync WATCHING YOUR PROGRAMMING.



Democracy at its finest. Privatized events for public election and then throw their weight around to bully.



Unreal. https://t.co/zDy2QfD3mO — trihex (@trihex) February 26, 2020

Free Trihex!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

The Shack Smash SXSW 2020 Hype Train boards here!

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for February 26, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog ever.

What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.