First Post! February 26, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
Ars Technica's Sam Machkovech turns to a life of crime
"Amazon needed another hour and a half to conclude that I had picked up those first items, ducked into a bathroom, and then was incapacitated by a jacket-wearing madman with an identical beard and haircut." Here's how my latest shopping experiment went:https://t.co/vShXP0Tf6g— Sam Machkovech (@samred) February 26, 2020
These folks are true innovators and I look forward to their next robbery.
Mega Ran playing a show at PAX East 2020
I let the controller do the talking for this Thursday's #PAXEast party w/@sammusmusic @KadeshFlow @_mattyowens_. 🔼🔼🔽🔽— Mega Ran (@MegaRan) February 24, 2020
tickets: https://t.co/IWnOUleeZG pic.twitter.com/3mxRZ1bbHj
Support my friend if you are in Boston this week for PAX.
A for effort, doggo
this dog literally failed every single test thrown at him to become a service dog and i am scream laughing. but imho he’s still a very very good boy. pic.twitter.com/fGdiUbmw5o— kim. (@KimmyMonte) February 25, 2020
This is a great Internet video, but that dog did not get the job.
Trihex banned for streaming the Democratic Debate muted with subtitles
Super unfair. I didn’t use audio, and only show subtitles to sync WATCHING YOUR PROGRAMMING.— trihex (@trihex) February 26, 2020
Democracy at its finest. Privatized events for public election and then throw their weight around to bully.
Unreal. https://t.co/zDy2QfD3mO
Free Trihex!
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
Another Divine Beast down ✅#LegendOfZelda #BreathOfTheWild 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4Tdbz pic.twitter.com/BBteB3BSH5— Shacknews (@shacknews) February 26, 2020
- Driver was playing video games at time of fatal Tesla Model X Autopilot accident
- List of companies skipping GDC 2020
- Trials of Osiris returns with Destiny 2: Season of the Worthy
- List of companies skipping PAX 2020
- Path of Exile: Delirium preview: Mirror, mirror
- Xbox Smart Delivery will cover physical & digital copies of supported games
- Etika NYC mural is now a Pokestop in Pokemon Go
- Warlander review: War, what is it good for?
- Shack Smash Tournament Series kicks off at SXSW 2020 with $20K Ultimate Invitational
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for February 26, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.
What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, First Post! February 26, 2020