Trials of Osiris returns with Destiny 2: Season of the Worthy Players have finally charged the Empyrean Foundation, which has set in motion the reveal of Destiny 2: Season of the Worthy.

The next season of Destiny 2 is titled Season of the Worthy and it will include Trials of Osiris. This latest news comes from a surprise stream from Bungie, the creators of the Destiny franchise. Guardians can watch the announcement in a special dev video featured below.

Destiny 2: Season of the Worthy brings back Trials of Osiris

Destiny 2 players have finally managed to donate all 9,777,777,700 Polarized Fractaline to the Empyrean Foundation, which has led to the follow tweet from the official Destiny Twitter account:

The link in question takes places to the above video announcing Destiny 2: Season of the Worthy and the eagerly-anticipated Trials of Osiris. This special game mode was removed from Destiny 2 shortly after its release where it was originally called Trials of the Nine. Interestingly, Trials of Osiris is actually the name of the mode from the original Destiny which was included with the House of Wolves update in May of 2015.

The short announcement video revealed a lot of exciting information about Trials of Osiris. Firstly, three classic maps from the original Destiny will be returning: Cauldron, Exodus Blue, and Anomaly. Players that spent any amount of time playing Trials will immediately remember the various lanes and strategies employed on these locations. How these will play with Destiny 2’s new movement speed and abilities is bound to offer players new challenges.

Players can earn a full set of original armor by playing Trials of Osiris. Those that go flawless will have the armor glow!

Also returning is the original Trials of Osiris armor set. Get ready for some delightfully Egyptian-themed goodness. Players that also manage to go flawless – achieving multiple victories with no defeats – will have their armor evolve, glowing and flaunting the fact the player has achieved something great.

Destiny 2: Season of the Worthy is set to release on March 10 – and given the track record of the previous modes – Trials of Osiris is likely to be available that weekend. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide where we’ll be tracking absolutely everything about Season of the Worthy and Trials of Osiris.