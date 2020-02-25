New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideMonster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

List of companies skipping PAX 2020

PAX 2020 is here and unfortunately several companies have chosen to skip the event due to growing concerns of the coronavirus.
Sam Chandler
1

PAX East 2020 is an excellent opportunity for developers, games media, and fans to gather and celebrate this incredible industry. It’s also a great opportunity to bump shoulders, shake hands, and meet new people from all around the world. With the coronavirus becoming a worldwide concern, many companies are beginning to withdraw from attending these big conventions. The latest event that is suffering this loss is PAX 2020.

For those that are looking to attend, or those playing at home who want to keep track of happenings, here is a list of companies skipping PAX 2020:

  • Capcom
  • CD Projekt Red
  • Facebook
  • PUBG Corp
  • Sony
  • Square Enix
pax east 2020 capcom cancels
Though Capcom won't be attending PAX East 2020, players can still expect news about Monster Hunter World: Iceborne.

GamesIndustry reported that Capcom and Square Enix are cancelling some of their PAX East 2020 plans. In a tweet, Capcom stated that the autograph session is cancelled but there will still be Iceborne news.

Interestingly, Square Enix is only cancelling the attendance of its Final Fantasy XIV Japanese team. While fans will no doubt be disappointed that the panel, The Artwork of Final Fantasy XIV: A Look Behind the Screen, is no longer appearing on-stage, according to a blog post, the team will be hosting a livestream from Japan on Saturday, February 29.

As for CD Projekt Red, Head of Communications Stephanie Bayer stated that the team will no longer be attending PAX East and followed by clarifying there were no plans to bring Cyberpunk to the convention.

These cancellations follow Sony and Facebook’s decisions to pull out of the PAX East 2020 event. Both companies detailed their decisions in blogs, stating concerns surrounding COVID-19 – the coronavirus.

This is no doubt a big hit to Boston, where PAX East takes place each year. This kind of traffic brings a lot of business to the surrounding area, enough to make the Boston mayor request Sony to reconsider its cancellation.

While these companies are no longer attending PAX East 2020, there’s still plenty on offer at the event. Be sure to check out the Shacknews PAX East 2020 guide for a complete rundown of the schedule as well as important livestream information.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler is relatively new to the industry, getting his start a few years ago as a writer-for-hire. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and finding his feet, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola