List of companies skipping PAX 2020 PAX 2020 is here and unfortunately several companies have chosen to skip the event due to growing concerns of the coronavirus.

PAX East 2020 is an excellent opportunity for developers, games media, and fans to gather and celebrate this incredible industry. It’s also a great opportunity to bump shoulders, shake hands, and meet new people from all around the world. With the coronavirus becoming a worldwide concern, many companies are beginning to withdraw from attending these big conventions. The latest event that is suffering this loss is PAX 2020.

For those that are looking to attend, or those playing at home who want to keep track of happenings, here is a list of companies skipping PAX 2020:

Though Capcom won't be attending PAX East 2020, players can still expect news about Monster Hunter World: Iceborne.

GamesIndustry reported that Capcom and Square Enix are cancelling some of their PAX East 2020 plans. In a tweet, Capcom stated that the autograph session is cancelled but there will still be Iceborne news.

Interestingly, Square Enix is only cancelling the attendance of its Final Fantasy XIV Japanese team. While fans will no doubt be disappointed that the panel, The Artwork of Final Fantasy XIV: A Look Behind the Screen, is no longer appearing on-stage, according to a blog post, the team will be hosting a livestream from Japan on Saturday, February 29.

As for CD Projekt Red, Head of Communications Stephanie Bayer stated that the team will no longer be attending PAX East and followed by clarifying there were no plans to bring Cyberpunk to the convention.

I just found out my team is cancelling our PAX East trip so I will NOT be at PAX East as previously planned.



I should still be at GDC though! — Ｓｔｅｐｈａｎｉｅ Ｂａｙｅｒ (@NSSteph) February 25, 2020

These cancellations follow Sony and Facebook’s decisions to pull out of the PAX East 2020 event. Both companies detailed their decisions in blogs, stating concerns surrounding COVID-19 – the coronavirus.

This is no doubt a big hit to Boston, where PAX East takes place each year. This kind of traffic brings a lot of business to the surrounding area, enough to make the Boston mayor request Sony to reconsider its cancellation.

While these companies are no longer attending PAX East 2020, there’s still plenty on offer at the event. Be sure to check out the Shacknews PAX East 2020 guide for a complete rundown of the schedule as well as important livestream information.