PAX East 2020 dates, panels, badge pickup & livestream schedule Everything you need to know about PAX East 2020, including dates, panels, badge pickup info, and livestrem schedules.

While some bigger companies have already pulled out of PAX East 2020, there’s still plenty to do and see. Those preparing to attend the show between February 27 – March 1 will want to know everything they can about the schedule. That’s why we’ve put together this handy guide will all the info you could ever need about the dates, panels, badge pickup info, and livestream schedule for PAX East 2020.

PAX East 2020 dates and badge pickup info

Those looking to attend PAX East 2020 can do so by picking up tickets for one of the days that the event takes place. PAX East 2020 will take place between February 27 and March 1, 2020. Saturday tickets are already sold at, but Thursday, Friday, and Sunday still have tickets available to purchase on the official website as of the time of this writing. Ticket pricing varies from $60 to $225 depending on which days you want to attend.

Those looking to pick up their tickets on-site can do so by visiting the Will Call station in the North Lobby of the BCEC. The area will be located right in front of the spaceship. Trust us when we say that you’ll understand when you see the building for yourself. You’ll need to pick up your tickets between 8 AM – 8 PM on Wednesday or 8 AM – 7 PM Thursday through Saturday. Finally, you can pick up your ticket between 8 AM – 5 PM on Sunday.

PAX East 2020 schedule and livestreams

There are a lot of panels planned to take place over the weekend at PAX East 2020. You can attend as many panels as your heart desires, though many will be limited based on how many people are already set to attend.

While you can find the full schedule of events on the PAX East 2020 website, we’ve put together a list of panels for each day that we think people will want to check out.

Thursday, February 27, 2020 schedule

Penny Arcade Q&A | 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM in the Main Theatre

A Career in Games and Disappointing Your Ethnic Parents | 1:00 – 2:00 PM in the Bumblebee Theatre

Might and Magic: A History of the Fire Emblem Franchise | 1:30 – 2:30 PM in the Condor Theatre

Gamification in the Workplace: Bringing Video Games to Work | 2:00 – 3:00 PM in the Cuttlefish Theatre

Voice Acting in Video Games: The Fine Line Between Acting and Roleplay | 2:30 – 3:30 PM in the Dragonfly Theatre

WORLD-FIRST REVEAL: Baldur’s Gate 3 Gameplay Featuring Swen Vincke and Jesse Cox | 3:00 – 4:30 PM in the Albatross Theatre

Build Your Guild: Make and Support Friends in Gaming | 4:30 – 5:30 PM in the Arachnid Theatre

Zelda Universe Presents: A Musical History of Zelda | 5:00 – 6:00 PM in the Albatross Theatre

Friday, February 28, 2020 schedule

Penny Arcade Q&A 2: The Squeakquel | 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM in the Main Theatre

Get Yourself Into Speedrunning: An Introduction | 12:00 – 1:00 PM in the Dragonfly Theatre

Adult Swim Games Panel | 1:30 – 2:30 PM in the Dragonfly Theatre

An Introvert’s Guide to Networking | 3:00 – 4:00 PM in the Condor Theatre

Cheat To Win! Video Games From A Hacker's Perspective | 5:30 – 6:30 PM in the Bumblebee Theatre

Making Your Game | 6:30 – 7:30 PM in the Bobcat Theatre

Saturday, February 29, 2020 schedule

What's Sleep? Managing Work, Real Life, and Content Creation | 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM in the Bobcat Theatre

Improvisation in Roleplaying: How To Run A Game In The Now | 12:00 – 1:00 PM in the Condor Theatre

A New Flavour of Sci-Fi; Creating the Universe of Outriders | 12:30 – 1:30 PM in the Albatross Theatre

Azeroth Reborn: WoW Classic and the Journey Home | 1:00 – 2:00 PM in the Bumblebee Theatre

Level Up Your Conversation - A Guide to Marketing Yourself | 1:30 – 2:30 PM in the Arachnid Theatre

Creating NES Games in 2020 | 1:30 – 2:30 PM in the Condor Theatre

The Realities of Creating LGBTQ+ Content in Games | 3:00 – 4:00 PM in the Condor Theatre

Video Games And Hip Hop with Mega Ran and Sammus | 4:30 – 5:30 PM in the Arachnid Theatre

Sunday, March 1, 2020 schedule

MonsterVine: Ranking Kingdom Hearts Games from Worst to Best | 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM in the Albatross Theatre

The History of Latinx Game Characters and Where We Need to Go Next | 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM in the Bumblebee Theatre

Looting Our More Complete Selves: How Items Shape Characters | 12:00 – 1:00 PM in the Dragonfly Theatre

We got your back: How gaming communities improve health | 12:30 – 1:30 PM in the Cuttlefish Theatre

Keeping it Together: Self-Care in the Age of the Internet | 1:30 – 2:30 PM in the Arachnid Theatre

"Dark Souls" of X: What Makes a Successful Souls Successor? | 3:00 – 4:00 PM in the Dragonfly Theatre

The Most Influential Video Games of the Past Decade | 3:00 – 4:00 PM in the Arachnid Theatre

Marvel Mystery Panel | 3:30 – 4:30 Pm I the Albatross Theatre

Tabletop: Where Do We Go From Here? | 3:30 – 4:30 Pm in the Bobcat Theatre

From AOL to IRL: Recreating Our World in Indie Games | 4:00 – 5:00 PM in the Bumblebee Theatre

Of course, there are many other panels set to take place and you can attend any of them that you see fit. Several panels are also set to take place via livestream, so make sure you download the PAX East 2020 application and keep an eye out for any live panels in the app. To keep up with livestreams, make sure you check the following channels:

For Main Theatre events - twitch.tv/pax

For Albatross Theatre events - twitch.tv/pax2

For Dragonfly Theatre events - twitch.tv/pax3

Now that you know everything you need to know about PAX East 2020, make sure you grab your tickets and then prepare for the show next week. Be sure to review the security guidelines and other info on the official site. You can also keep your eyes glued to our PAX East 2020 hub for all the latest news and reveals from the show.