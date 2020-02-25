New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Driver was playing video games at time of fatal Tesla Model X Autopilot accident

The National Transportation Safety Board recently revealed that the victim of a Tesla SUV crash was playing a game on his smartphone with the vehicle in Autopilot when he crashed.
TJ Denzer
5

It’s amazing to think that technology has come to the point where smart driver assistance systems in vehicles like the Tesla can autopilot the car, but we’re nowhere near being able to take our eyes off the road as they do. That was the unfortunate lesson demonstrated in a fatal Tesla Model X accident from 2018 where it was recently revealed that the driver was playing a game on his smartphone with the vehicle on autopilot when he crashed and was killed.

It was in March 2018 that Apple Engineer Walter Huang was driving his Tesla Model X. As reported by NBC, Walter had the vehicle in Autopilot Mode while he was playing a smartphone game. According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the vehicle autopilot systems became confused when it passed through a paved area between the freeway travel lanes and an exit ramp. The vehicle pulled to the left at 71 miles-per-hour, its forward collision system did not alert Huang, and the emergency brake did not engage. Huang did not brake either. Many factors were reportedly involved, but the fact that Huang was playing a game at the time was only just revealed.

Tesla has stated that that Autopilot in its vehicles is only intended to assist drivers, not yet take over entirely for them, and that drivers must be expected to take control at any moment to deal with whatever issue may arise. The NTSB has argued that this is not enough and that Tesla needs to create better monitoring systems to more effectively force drivers to pay attention. The NTSB has made recommendations to several vehicle makers, including lockout systems that would keep cellphone games from being played while driving and alert systems that would pull driver attention back to the road. According to the NTSB, only Tesla has ignored these recommendations.

Tesla continues to be a growingly popular vehicle brand, with Tesla stocks having recently reached an all-time high just three weeks ago. Despite some setbacks, the vehicles continue to be a trendsetter in electric car design. Even so, it should come as no surprise: Teslas are not yet advanced enough to drive for you while you play video games, so don’t. [Featured Image via NBC Bay Area]

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    February 25, 2020 3:06 PM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Driver was playing video games at time of fatal Tesla Model X Autopilot accident

    • Lightzout legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 25, 2020 3:26 PM

      I am outraged that the article failed to specify which game was being played. At first i thought it might be funny if he were playing the game Driver. But that is not funny. Pokemon Go at 65mph? Not likely. Any guesses?

    • Mad Brahmin Disease legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 25, 2020 3:53 PM

      What a clickbait headline.

      This is very much implying it was a Tesla dashboard game and not on their mobile phone, what the actual fuck?

      • MikkleThePickle legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        February 25, 2020 4:39 PM

        uhhh did we read the same headline? doesn't say anything about a Tesla dashboard game, how did you get that? was the headline updated after your post?

        the summary even says "The National Transportation Safety Board recently revealed that the victim of a Tesla SUV crash was playing a game on his smartphone with the vehicle in Autopilot when he crashed."

        I honestly can't see how this is clickbaity in the least

      • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
        reply
        February 25, 2020 4:57 PM

        You know you can’t play games on the center screen while the car is in drive?

