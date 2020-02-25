New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideMonster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

Evening Reading - February 25, 2020

It's late, but it is still Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

ESPN Cleveland writer Tony Grossi indefinitely suspended for calling Baker Mayfield a f--king midget

They should just go ahead and fire him.

I wonder what Browns Twitter had to say about this..

Bob Iger steps down as CEO of Disney

Iger will be succeeded by Bob Chapek, the company's head of amusement parks.

2020, the year of pants

I bet those are tough to inflate.

Hero of.... Meh

I know this feel.

Mega Ran is playing a show at PAX East 2020

Coronavirus be damned! Get your tickets here.

Kate's cool cats

I can't choose. They are both great!

What about cute dogs?>

This little guy reminds me of Lola when she was a puppy.

Judge Judy swayed by last second evidence

Moral of the story is to always save your receipts and to film people signing contracts?

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

The Shack Smash SXSW 2020 Hype Train boards here!
The Shack Smash SXSW 2020 Hype Train boards here!

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for February 25, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog ever.
Lola is the best dog ever.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola