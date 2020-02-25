Evening Reading - February 25, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

ESPN Cleveland writer Tony Grossi indefinitely suspended for calling Baker Mayfield a f--king midget

They should just go ahead and fire him.

I wonder what Browns Twitter had to say about this..

Bob Iger steps down as CEO of Disney

BREAKING: Disney CEO Bob Iger to step down. Bob Chapek will be the CEO of Disney immediately. $DIS pic.twitter.com/MDSBArbjWg — CNBC (@CNBC) February 25, 2020

Iger will be succeeded by Bob Chapek, the company's head of amusement parks.

2020, the year of pants

I bet those are tough to inflate.

Hero of.... Meh

When you don't have the motivation to save hyrule. pic.twitter.com/jTeot9nm98 — Joosh (@FiTopiaSword) February 24, 2020

I know this feel.

Mega Ran is playing a show at PAX East 2020

Coronavirus be damned! Get your tickets here.

Kate's cool cats

CHOOSE YOUR FIGHTER: like for Giorgio, retweet for Jean Pawd Van Damme pic.twitter.com/P1YOq9Y6XQ — your buddy kate (@kateburning) February 26, 2020

I can't choose. They are both great!

What about cute dogs?>

here’s what i’m going to be thinking about all day now pic.twitter.com/bfnhBALqu0 — cat (@9livesrock) February 25, 2020

This little guy reminds me of Lola when she was a puppy.

Judge Judy swayed by last second evidence

He said he sold his ex a car for $5000, she claimed she bought it for $1225.



JJ was about to rule in the defendant’s favor until he pulled out receipts 🧾 😂 pic.twitter.com/nPXuaNiZKW — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) February 25, 2020

Moral of the story is to always save your receipts and to film people signing contracts?

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

February 25, 2020.

Lola is the best dog ever.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.