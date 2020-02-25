Evening Reading - February 25, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
ESPN Cleveland writer Tony Grossi indefinitely suspended for calling Baker Mayfield a f--king midget
February 25, 2020
They should just go ahead and fire him.
February 25, 2020
I wonder what Browns Twitter had to say about this..
.@SherwinWilliams time to put it up pic.twitter.com/TMRX0MreCu— McNeil (@Reflog_18) February 25, 2020
Bob Iger steps down as CEO of Disney
BREAKING: Disney CEO Bob Iger to step down. Bob Chapek will be the CEO of Disney immediately. $DIS pic.twitter.com/MDSBArbjWg— CNBC (@CNBC) February 25, 2020
Iger will be succeeded by Bob Chapek, the company's head of amusement parks.
2020, the year of pants
Now we're talking. pic.twitter.com/nOMyFZIFgg— twitch.tv/Limmy (@DaftLimmy) February 25, 2020
I bet those are tough to inflate.
Hero of.... Meh
When you don't have the motivation to save hyrule. pic.twitter.com/jTeot9nm98— Joosh (@FiTopiaSword) February 24, 2020
I know this feel.
Mega Ran is playing a show at PAX East 2020
I let the controller do the talking for this Thursday's #PAXEast party w/@sammusmusic @KadeshFlow @_mattyowens_. 🔼🔼🔽🔽— Mega Ran (@MegaRan) February 24, 2020
tickets: https://t.co/IWnOUleeZG pic.twitter.com/3mxRZ1bbHj
Coronavirus be damned! Get your tickets here.
Kate's cool cats
CHOOSE YOUR FIGHTER: like for Giorgio, retweet for Jean Pawd Van Damme pic.twitter.com/P1YOq9Y6XQ— your buddy kate (@kateburning) February 26, 2020
I can't choose. They are both great!
What about cute dogs?>
here’s what i’m going to be thinking about all day now pic.twitter.com/bfnhBALqu0— cat (@9livesrock) February 25, 2020
This little guy reminds me of Lola when she was a puppy.
Judge Judy swayed by last second evidence
He said he sold his ex a car for $5000, she claimed she bought it for $1225.— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) February 25, 2020
JJ was about to rule in the defendant’s favor until he pulled out receipts 🧾 😂 pic.twitter.com/nPXuaNiZKW
Moral of the story is to always save your receipts and to film people signing contracts?
Another Divine Beast down ✅#LegendOfZelda #BreathOfTheWild 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4Tdbz pic.twitter.com/BBteB3BSH5— Shacknews (@shacknews) February 26, 2020
