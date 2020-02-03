First Post! February 3, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
The Best Super Bowl LIV commercials
Hello world, I’m happy to be back! I can’t believe everyone came together for little old me! #BabyNut pic.twitter.com/8DpCFjZzX3— Baby Nut (@MrPeanut) February 3, 2020
Baby Nut has risen. Praise be.
Katie Sowers makes history as the first woman to ever coach in the Super Bowl. https://t.co/vb3HZpllkP #SBLIV pic.twitter.com/oeOBAmAbwy— Microsoft (@Microsoft) January 28, 2020
Congratulations to Katie Sowers on this historic moment..
A love story about the moments that matter most, told with a little help from Google. #SuperBowlLIV pic.twitter.com/JXbcKpGSH5— Google (@Google) February 3, 2020
Tech company uses emotion, it is super effective?
🤫💪🏾 The first ever #GMCHummerEV 👀 Proud to be a part of this @GMC #GMCAmbassador 👑 pic.twitter.com/tGVqIpVphy— LeBron James (@KingJames) February 2, 2020
It isn't that surprising to see LeBron endorse Hummer. That was his first purchase when he got his Nike check back in Akron.
Tom Brady has a big announcement about his future... pic.twitter.com/0dD7XrnnHB— Hulu (@hulu) February 3, 2020
Tom Brady is going to the XFL.
Bryan Cranston is a national treasure.
Lil Nas X has had an amazing year. Happy for him.
You put Bill Murray in anything, and I am going to like it.
NFL 100 had an extended ad.
Pringles!
Snickers was probably my favorite ad of the evening.
This was Walmart's first-ever Super Bowl ad.
Oh my, this made me hug Lola.
u can tell how evil a company is by how touching their super bowl ad attempts to be— Desus Nice (@desusnice) February 3, 2020
Dat Super Bowl Halftime Show Tho
It was cool to see Shakira give a nod to her Arab heritage with a Zaghrouta, and then immediately go viral as a meme.
AHEGAO pic.twitter.com/2W8tTUIjfQ— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 3, 2020
Look at this doggy!
This is the best thing you'll see today 😍— Akki (@akkitwts) February 2, 2020
pic.twitter.com/xhOsd3imIM
What a good dog.
MKLeo might have a new Smash Ultimate main
Smash Community: Joker is low top-tier at worst— Evoker (@Evoker_PH) February 3, 2020
MKLeo: Nah
Smash Community: Byleth is barely even mid-tier
MKLeo: pic.twitter.com/5q0GzWYsFB
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Shack Chat: What is your favorite gaming collector's item?
- Shacknews Livestream Schedule - Week of February 3, 2020
- Warcraft 3: Reforged garners a record-low 0.5 Metacritic user rating
- Platinum Games' Platinum4 teaser website has us guessing
- DoA on returning to Hearthstone casting: 'I was in cram school'
- HyperX Pulsefire Raid Mouse review: Taking control
- Monster Hunter World - All Armor Sets
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for February 3, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.
What are you up to this week? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, First Post! February 3, 2020