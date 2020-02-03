New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideMonster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

First Post! February 3, 2020

The Chiefs won the Super Bowl, but which company had the best commercial? That is really the point, right? Here's your First Post!
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

The Best Super Bowl LIV commercials

Baby Nut has risen. Praise be.

Congratulations to Katie Sowers on this historic moment..

Tech company uses emotion, it is super effective?

It isn't that surprising to see LeBron endorse Hummer. That was his first purchase when he got his Nike check back in Akron.

Tom Brady is going to the XFL.

Bryan Cranston is a national treasure.

Lil Nas X has had an amazing year. Happy for him.

You put Bill Murray in anything, and I am going to like it.

NFL 100 had an extended ad.

Pringles!

Snickers was probably my favorite ad of the evening.

This was Walmart's first-ever Super Bowl ad. 

Oh my, this made me hug Lola.

Dat Super Bowl Halftime Show Tho

It was cool to see Shakira give a nod to her Arab heritage with a Zaghrouta, and then immediately go viral as a meme.

Look at this doggy!

What a good dog.

MKLeo might have a new Smash Ultimate main

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for February 3, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog.
Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to this week? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola