First Post! February 3, 2020

The Best Super Bowl LIV commercials

Hello world, I’m happy to be back! I can’t believe everyone came together for little old me! #BabyNut pic.twitter.com/8DpCFjZzX3 — Baby Nut (@MrPeanut) February 3, 2020

Baby Nut has risen. Praise be.

Katie Sowers makes history as the first woman to ever coach in the Super Bowl. https://t.co/vb3HZpllkP #SBLIV pic.twitter.com/oeOBAmAbwy — Microsoft (@Microsoft) January 28, 2020

Congratulations to Katie Sowers on this historic moment..

A love story about the moments that matter most, told with a little help from Google. #SuperBowlLIV pic.twitter.com/JXbcKpGSH5 — Google (@Google) February 3, 2020

Tech company uses emotion, it is super effective?

It isn't that surprising to see LeBron endorse Hummer. That was his first purchase when he got his Nike check back in Akron.

Tom Brady has a big announcement about his future... pic.twitter.com/0dD7XrnnHB — Hulu (@hulu) February 3, 2020

Tom Brady is going to the XFL.

Bryan Cranston is a national treasure.

Lil Nas X has had an amazing year. Happy for him.

You put Bill Murray in anything, and I am going to like it.

NFL 100 had an extended ad.

Pringles!

Snickers was probably my favorite ad of the evening.

This was Walmart's first-ever Super Bowl ad.

Oh my, this made me hug Lola.

u can tell how evil a company is by how touching their super bowl ad attempts to be — Desus Nice (@desusnice) February 3, 2020

Dat Super Bowl Halftime Show Tho

It was cool to see Shakira give a nod to her Arab heritage with a Zaghrouta, and then immediately go viral as a meme.

Look at this doggy!

This is the best thing you'll see today 😍

pic.twitter.com/xhOsd3imIM — Akki (@akkitwts) February 2, 2020

What a good dog.

MKLeo might have a new Smash Ultimate main

Smash Community: Joker is low top-tier at worst



MKLeo: Nah



Smash Community: Byleth is barely even mid-tier



MKLeo: pic.twitter.com/5q0GzWYsFB — Evoker (@Evoker_PH) February 3, 2020

