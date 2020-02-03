Shacknews Livestream Schedule - Week of February 3, 2020

In an effort to give our community some advance notice on our livestreaming plans, we prepared a schedule of the broadcasts you can expect to see throughout the week. This week’s lineup should be full of good stuff.

Monday, February 3

We're all adults here @ the Shacknews HQ #DoitforShacknews



The Wide World of Electronic Sports: Ep. 34 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/DY2bzSWY9D — Shacknews (@shacknews) January 28, 2020

The Wide World of Electronic Sports - Only the best weekly electronic sports show on Twitch, WWES answers the questions you want and a few you’d rather avoid!

Tuesday, February 4

The Long Dark with Bill Lavoy - Tune in as our only board-certified Canadian outdoor survival expert on staff tries to avoid death by bear, death by freezing, and death by snu snu.

Wednesday, February 5

The Quest for Adventure with Josh Hawkins - Stop by and watch your boy Josh Hawkins bust humps on hump day with a selection of different games each week.

Thursday, February 6

Cook, Serve, Delicious 3! with Chris Jarrard - What better way to waste time on a Thursday than to watch some high-speed, high-stakes food truck action.

Late Night Army with Asif Khan - Night Owls keep your eyes peeled for an overnight stream that always delivers the goods!

Friday, February 7

TBD

Some stream times may change in the event of technical difficulties. Please understand.