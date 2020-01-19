Weekend Discussion - January 19, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

I just like this image

Solid Internet image.

GameCube Joy-Cons, but show them to me

This video is awesome. I love the Nintendo hardware mod community.

Canada is a snowy hellscape

I get anxious just looking at these images.

Houston Astros Jose Altuve has confidence in team's ability to cheat again

The Astros appear rather confident heading into the 2020 season despite the recent course of events.



José Altuve himself seems comfortable with their strategy. pic.twitter.com/bFp1rmTlTQ — ht. (@HipsterTito) January 18, 2020

Screw Major League Baseball for not stripping the Astros of their title and for not punishing the players.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for January 19, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog and she needs a bath.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.