New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideMonster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

Weekend Discussion - January 19, 2020

It's time for that one article with the fun embeds. Check out your Sunday Edition of Weekend Discussion!
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

I just like this image

Solid Internet image.

GameCube Joy-Cons, but show them to me

This video is awesome. I love the Nintendo hardware mod community.

Canada is a snowy hellscape

I get anxious just looking at these images.

Houston Astros Jose Altuve has confidence in team's ability to cheat again

Screw Major League Baseball for not stripping the Astros of their title and for not punishing the players.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for January 19, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog and she needs a bath.
Lola is the best dog and she needs a bath.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola