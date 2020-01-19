Weekend Discussion - January 19, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
I just like this image
January 19, 2020
Solid Internet image.
GameCube Joy-Cons, but show them to me
This video is awesome. I love the Nintendo hardware mod community.
Canada is a snowy hellscape
Hello, Air Canada Vacations? ❄️❄️❄️ #nlwx pic.twitter.com/ZjKiZ2w9iG— J. David Mitchell (@jdavidmitchell) January 18, 2020
I get anxious just looking at these images.
Houston Astros Jose Altuve has confidence in team's ability to cheat again
The Astros appear rather confident heading into the 2020 season despite the recent course of events.— ht. (@HipsterTito) January 18, 2020
José Altuve himself seems comfortable with their strategy. pic.twitter.com/bFp1rmTlTQ
Screw Major League Baseball for not stripping the Astros of their title and for not punishing the players.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
Hero of Time Level 03 work-in-progress preview #SuperMarioMaker2 #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/v6aDfYS7o8— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) January 19, 2020
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for January 19, 2020. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.
What are you up to this weekend?
-
