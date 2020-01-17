Marvel's Iron Man now delayed from February to May Comic book gamer fans can't catch a break this year, with both Marvel's Avengers and Marvel's Iron Man now delayed to later in 2020.

'Tis the season for delays, apparently. Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Camouflaj have pushed back another game, making it the fourth this week alone.

Marvel's Iron Man won't be making its February 28 release date now, so Marvel fans looking to spend some time with their favorite Avengers are pretty much out of luck for now. It's going to be a while for Marvel's Avengers, and now Iron Man VR is going to be out of commission for some time.

"In order to deliver on our vision and meet the high expectations of our amazing community, we’ve made the difficult decision to move Marvel’s Iron Man VR to a May 15, 2020 release," Camouflaj tweeted. "We truly appreciate your patience and understanding. You’ll be hearing from us again soon!"

It looks like a pretty interesting experience, so hopefully it manages to make the new release date. Who hasn't wanted to pretend they were Iron Man, or any of the Avengers, for that matter?

Blake Morse went hands-on with the game earlier in 2019. Here's what he thought about it.

"Iron Man VR still has a few little kinks to be worked out before its fully realized, but I was extremely impressed by what I saw so far. While Batman VR was fun, Iron Man makes way more sense for VR in my mind. Plus you feel just as badass as Tony Stark when you’re shooting beams out of your hands. People looking for a solid VR experience and Marvel fans should definitely keep an eye on this one."