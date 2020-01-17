3D Realms reveals Kingpin: Reloaded is coming to consoles and PC in 2020 Exact revenge on the crime boss that wronged you in this ultra-violent remaster of a throwback title.

Jonesing for some good, old-fashioned classic gaming fun? 3D Realms and Interplay have just what you need.

Kingpin: Reloaded is a remastered and enhanced version of the classic first-person shooter from 1999, developed by Matrix Entertainment. It's getting a shiny new coat of paint and it's headed to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC later this year, thanks to 3D Realms.

The original game, Kingpin: Life of Crime was a gritty journey that followed a protagonist looking to exact revenge on the criminal Kingpin, with a story that followed their revenge from start to finish. It's also extremely gory and violent, with plenty of ways to make your character, the Thug, punish those who cross him: bazookas, Tommy guns, and plenty more where that came from.

This new remaster gets 4K resolution, ultra wide support, improved graphics for its Enhanced mode, and also new quest and conversation systems to help make for a smoother experience. There's even a "No Violence" mode if you'd like to tone things down a bit, but it won't get rid of the language if that's part of what you're squeamish about.

Kingpin: Reloaded will be shown off at PAX South over the weekend at the 3D Realms booth. Otherwise, you'll have to wait until later in 2020 to give it a try.