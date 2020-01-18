Weekend Discussion - January 18, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Snow storms hit the North

Stay safe, folks.

.@MurphTWN gets hit by a gust of wind in St.John’s, as a raging blizzard brings eastern Newfoundland to a standstill (He's OK). Read the lastest about the storm here: https://t.co/TzvbyqyXOJ pic.twitter.com/NV1MFHfws7 — Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) January 17, 2020

Tristan Thompson ejected for spanking an old teammate...

The NBA is softer than my stools this week.

Your waifu is trash

Finding out your friend watches trash anime pic.twitter.com/t6iLkUHeSk — Cilvanis (@cilvanis) January 17, 2020

It's ok, tho.

This doggy sings!

Lmaooo the dog really singing 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4HIedzBoFk — BlackCultureEntertainment🗣 (@ILoveMyCulture) January 18, 2020

Lola doesn't really sing, just barks.

