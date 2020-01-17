Evening Reading - January 17, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Rich Eisen has a crazy idea for MLB: Don't Cheat!

I am done with Major League Baseball.

PAX South has an interesting spaghetti policy

Got handed spaghetti Ina bag business card....or bad....only @ #PAXSouth pic.twitter.com/H8q4r80P5I — Viva Pinata@PAX SOUTH (@VivaPinata900) January 17, 2020

I would throw it in the trash.

I tracked down footage of Greg reacting to the Smash Direct yesterday

Smash fans when the next fighter is a Fire Emblem character pic.twitter.com/ws9eAlzHfH — EspoElectro (@greenchile03) January 14, 2020

Hoes still mad. Day 2.

This cow likes to watch

Cow peering through window pic.twitter.com/2DoF1tmN6V — 41 Strange (@41Strange) January 18, 2020

Silly cow.

Lola is the best dog.

