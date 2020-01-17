First Post! January 17, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Evelyn Yang reveals she was sexually assaulted by her OB-GYN while pregnant

It takes a lot of courage to talk about this publicly, and I appreciate Mrs. Yang for doing this.

I have never wanted to play Apex Legends as much as this guy

Dude brought a PS4 to the airport and used an airport monitor to play a game. When security asked him to unplug it he asked if he could finish his level first. 😂 pic.twitter.com/byr0VlWIHb — David Martinez (@HeyDmart) January 17, 2020

Probably never will. Read more here.

Check out this silly birb

A male Downy Woodpecker stopping by for his morning peanut. pic.twitter.com/PgE1MuIAud — Jocelyn Anderson Photography (@JocAPhotography) January 17, 2020

Helvetica is the Bird Whisperer.

And now... slomo bunny video

Slow-motion binkies.

A binky is the playful, twisting leap that a rabbit makes, expressing excitement or joy. pic.twitter.com/r7TUW4nVok — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) January 8, 2020

You are welcome.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for January 17, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.