First Post! January 17, 2020

Evelyn Yang reveals she was sexually assaulted by her OB-GYN while pregnant
It takes a lot of courage to talk about this publicly, and I appreciate Mrs. Yang for doing this.
I have never wanted to play Apex Legends as much as this guy
Dude brought a PS4 to the airport and used an airport monitor to play a game. When security asked him to unplug it he asked if he could finish his level first. 😂 pic.twitter.com/byr0VlWIHb— David Martinez (@HeyDmart) January 17, 2020
Probably never will. Read more here.
Check out this silly birb
A male Downy Woodpecker stopping by for his morning peanut. pic.twitter.com/PgE1MuIAud— Jocelyn Anderson Photography (@JocAPhotography) January 17, 2020
Helvetica is the Bird Whisperer.
And now... slomo bunny video
Slow-motion binkies.— Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) January 8, 2020
A binky is the playful, twisting leap that a rabbit makes, expressing excitement or joy. pic.twitter.com/r7TUW4nVok
You are welcome.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
First Tetris Maximus of 2020!!! #Tetris99 #Tetris #NintendoSwitch #DoitforShacknews pic.twitter.com/2oVqmJ4USv— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) January 16, 2020
- All playable characters - Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Call of Duty games were 10 of the top 15 best-selling titles of the decade
- Arcade1Up talks 2020 lineup including NBA Jam, Frogger, & more
- Overwatch starts Lunar New Year 2020 event with CTF variant
- Cyberpunk 2077 release date delayed to September 2020
- How to change voice language - Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
