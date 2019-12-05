First Post! December 5, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

What is Joe Biden talking about here?

"And by the way, you know, I sit on the stand, and it gets hot, I got a lot of hairy legs that turn uh blond in the sun. And the kids use to come up and reach in, pull, and rub my leg down..." said the presidential candidate. This jaboofer is actually in the lead for the Democratic nomination. I wonder what the Shackers posting to the Trump Dump Chatty thread think of this. (Turn on political filters to see that daily mega thread)

NBA never calls traveling

LeBron can do no wrong, right?

How often do you feel the "sense of AI replacement"?

Walking by my younger son working on his lessons, he asks “How do you spell .” I start to answer, then find that he was asking Siri. Slight sense of AI replacement. — John Carmack (@ID_AA_Carmack) December 5, 2019

I am not sure what he is talking about, my Siri voice assistant is a big dummy.

We need a good Contra

I wanna make a good Contra — Joakim "konjak" Sandberg (@konjak) December 3, 2019

I am not sure what Konami is doing with their intellectual property these days. We could really use a new Castlevania that is actually good.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for December 5, 2019.

When the Doops is hangry. pic.twitter.com/cpoNoG1K2s — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) December 2, 2019

