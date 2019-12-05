New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

First Post! December 5, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your First Post!
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

What is Joe Biden talking about here?

"And by the way, you know, I sit on the stand, and it gets hot, I got a lot of hairy legs that turn uh blond in the sun. And the kids use to come up and reach in, pull, and rub my leg down..." said the presidential candidate. This jaboofer is actually in the lead for the Democratic nomination. I wonder what the Shackers posting to the Trump Dump Chatty thread think of this. (Turn on political filters to see that daily mega thread)

NBA never calls traveling

LeBron can do no wrong, right?

How often do you feel the "sense of AI replacement"?

I am not sure what he is talking about, my Siri voice assistant is a big dummy.

We need a good Contra

I am not sure what Konami is doing with their intellectual property these days. We could really use a new Castlevania that is actually good.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for December 5, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a video of Lola to brighten your day.

What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews.

Hello, Meet Lola