New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesStar Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and castDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and cast
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Nintendo Switch Online finally adds some new SNES games

For the first time since opening Nitnendo Switch Online to the 16-bit console, Nintendo has finally gotten around to adding some new SNES games.
Ozzie Mejia
10

It's almost become a running joke as to when Nintendo would ever get around to updating its retro library for its Nintendo Switch Online service. Neither the NES, nor the SNES libraries have received much attention for the past couple of months. Well, things are finally about to change next week, as Nintendo has announced a fresh round of games for both libaries.

The Super Nintendo side of Nintendo Switch Online is set to receive a foursome of games:

  • Star Fox 2: Yes, this is the Star Fox 2 that was never released in the United States until the SNES Classic was released back in 2017.
  • Super Punch-Out!!: This is the 16-bit outing for Little Mac, which pits him against a slew of new boxers, as well as a few familiar faces. There's no Mike Tyson here, but the Bruiser Brothers will give you a right thrashing if you take them lightly.
  • Kirby Super Star: This is the big 16-bit collection of several different Kirby games. Pick your favorite game and take on its big bad, whether it's King Dedede hogging up all of Dream Land's food or Meta Knight looking to bring down the full wrath of the Halberd.
  • Breath of Fire II: Travel 500 years after the events of the original and join Ryu, the last member of the Dragon Clan, on an all-new journey.

The NES portion of Nintendo Switch Online will receive the following games:

  • Journey to Silius: A run-and-gun game from Sunsoft that challenges players to take on a practically-endless parade of robots.
  • Crystalis: This is an old-school top-down RPG that puts players in the role of a hero just waking up from a long cryogenic sleep, who sets out to save his world that's on the edge of ruin.

The Nintendo Switch Onlin service is set to receive these six games next Thursday, December 12. In all probablity, this will be the final Nintendo Switch Online update for 2019. It's also the first major addition to the Super NES side of the library since the 16-bit games were implemented wacy back in early September. Given the frequency of Nintendo Switch Online updates, Switch owners can probably expect the next one around spring.

Remember that you need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription in order to take advantage of these games. So if you haven't yet jumped in, the service goes for $19.99 for a full year, with family membership options available.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    December 4, 2019 5:25 PM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Nintendo Switch Online finally adds some new SNES games

    • skankcore legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 4, 2019 5:46 PM

      Wow this is a very solid list of games!

    • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      December 4, 2019 5:47 PM

      Pretty pretty pretty good

    • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 4, 2019 5:59 PM

      DKC trilogy and Super Mario RPG are all that’s missing from Nintendo that I can think of. Chrono Trigger and FF6 will be whenever Square Enix finally decides to put them out, probably after they’ve exhausted the rest of their back catalog.

      • creepjacked legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        December 4, 2019 6:23 PM

        This is dumb, but from the NES I still want Urban Champ. It wasn’t a great game, but it was one of my first and I’d love to revisit it.

        • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
          reply
          December 4, 2019 6:26 PM

          That’s going so deep into the OG catalog, back in the days of Clu Clu Land, Wrecking Crew, Pinball, Mach Rider, etc. :) There was a lot of Nintendo stuff that was “ok” before we got SMB, Metroid, and Zelda

      • shirif legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 4, 2019 6:27 PM

        Unf

      • capt tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        December 4, 2019 6:34 PM

        There's a weird alien bullet hell game I want, but I can't remember the name. Begins with an X (pretty sure) and starts off flying down the throat of a giant space monster.

    • atom519 legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 4, 2019 6:29 PM

      Yessss, Super Punch Out is incredible. This is next on my list of anticipated sequels now that I got my Luigi's Mansion 3.

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 4, 2019 6:39 PM

        Punch Out is my favorite on the NES app rn. They need to do an HD port of Punch Out for Wii, that game was great

        • atom519 legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          December 4, 2019 6:54 PM

          Would kill for Punch Out HD/remake, it's seriously up there in my list of top 10 fav games. The challenge to get the title is tough, but having to defend it afterwards against the same boxers but now with added movesets is incredible.

          Next Level Games doing quality work as always.

          • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
            reply
            December 4, 2019 6:56 PM

            Next Level has god-tier animators, their work on Punch Out and Luigi’s Mansion 3 is so good

    • Head Rush legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 4, 2019 6:54 PM

      Super Punch-Out is so, so good.

    • zolointo
      reply
      December 4, 2019 7:20 PM

      Crystalis is an awesome Zelda-like.

    • hemoptysis
      reply
      December 4, 2019 7:55 PM

      Serious question: Has any game aged as poorly as SNES Star Fox? (or SF2 in this case)

Hello, Meet Lola