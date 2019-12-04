Nintendo Switch Online finally adds some new SNES games For the first time since opening Nitnendo Switch Online to the 16-bit console, Nintendo has finally gotten around to adding some new SNES games.

It's almost become a running joke as to when Nintendo would ever get around to updating its retro library for its Nintendo Switch Online service. Neither the NES, nor the SNES libraries have received much attention for the past couple of months. Well, things are finally about to change next week, as Nintendo has announced a fresh round of games for both libaries.

The Super Nintendo side of Nintendo Switch Online is set to receive a foursome of games:

Star Fox 2 : Yes, this is the Star Fox 2 that was never released in the United States until the SNES Classic was released back in 2017.

: Yes, this is the Star Fox 2 that was never released in the United States until the SNES Classic was released back in 2017. Super Punch-Out!! : This is the 16-bit outing for Little Mac, which pits him against a slew of new boxers, as well as a few familiar faces. There's no Mike Tyson here, but the Bruiser Brothers will give you a right thrashing if you take them lightly.

: This is the 16-bit outing for Little Mac, which pits him against a slew of new boxers, as well as a few familiar faces. There's no Mike Tyson here, but the Bruiser Brothers will give you a right thrashing if you take them lightly. Kirby Super Star : This is the big 16-bit collection of several different Kirby games. Pick your favorite game and take on its big bad, whether it's King Dedede hogging up all of Dream Land's food or Meta Knight looking to bring down the full wrath of the Halberd.

: This is the big 16-bit collection of several different Kirby games. Pick your favorite game and take on its big bad, whether it's King Dedede hogging up all of Dream Land's food or Meta Knight looking to bring down the full wrath of the Halberd. Breath of Fire II: Travel 500 years after the events of the original and join Ryu, the last member of the Dragon Clan, on an all-new journey.

The NES portion of Nintendo Switch Online will receive the following games:

Journey to Silius : A run-and-gun game from Sunsoft that challenges players to take on a practically-endless parade of robots.

: A run-and-gun game from Sunsoft that challenges players to take on a practically-endless parade of robots. Crystalis: This is an old-school top-down RPG that puts players in the role of a hero just waking up from a long cryogenic sleep, who sets out to save his world that's on the edge of ruin.

The Nintendo Switch Onlin service is set to receive these six games next Thursday, December 12. In all probablity, this will be the final Nintendo Switch Online update for 2019. It's also the first major addition to the Super NES side of the library since the 16-bit games were implemented wacy back in early September. Given the frequency of Nintendo Switch Online updates, Switch owners can probably expect the next one around spring.

Remember that you need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription in order to take advantage of these games. So if you haven't yet jumped in, the service goes for $19.99 for a full year, with family membership options available.