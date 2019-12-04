How to fix Halo: The Master Chief Collection not launching on PC
Having trouble getting Halo: The Master Chief Collection to launch on your PC? Let us help.
If you picked up Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC after it launched a few days ago, then chances are you’ve probably encountered some bugs. These range from audio issues, stuttering and poor game performance, all the way up to being unable to even launch the game from the Microsoft Store of Game Pass application. Thankfully, there is a workaround, and this guide will teach you how to fix Halo: The Master Chief Collection not launching on PC.
How to fix Halo: The Master Chief Collection not launching on PC
Unfortunately, among the issues that players have reported since the PC release of Halo: The Master Chief Collection, many have reported being unable to get the game to launch from the Microsoft Store of Game Pass application. This has, in turn, led to some players wanting to get a refund for the game, as they feel they are unable to play it.
Fortunately, launching the game isn’t completely broken, and while you won’t be able to launch it from the Microsoft Store or the Game Pass application itself, we do know a workaround. Instead of trying to launch from the app or store, instead search for Halo: The Master Chief Collection in your search box from the Start Menu. This should pull up a couple of options for you, which you can then choose from.
You’ll want to select the first option, which launches the game with Easy Anticheat activated. This should launch the game without any hitches, allowing you to finally log in and play Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC.
For more help with The Master Chief Collection, you can always head back over to our Halo guides hub, where you’ll find a plethora of great content designed to help you get the most out of the Halo series.
-
Josh Hawkins posted a new article, How to fix Halo: The Master Chief Collection not launching on PC
-
-
-
-
-
In the name of fairness, looks like they did re-acknowledge the issue exists yesterday https://support.halowaypoint.com/hc/en-us/articles/360037448411-Halo-Reach-PC-Known-Issues-12-3-19
Audio Issues: Players have reported various issues regarding game audio not sounding as expected (muffled, inconsistent volume, low quality, etc.). This is a known issue present at launch and the team is working to resolve this. Unfortunately, it is not a quick fix and is one that will require quite a bit of work and time to resolve. The team is already working on it and will share an update when more progress and details are available.
Not giving me the warm and fuzzies that this will be fixed anytime soon (weeks vs months). They acknowledged the issue two weeks ago (wasn't new then from what I've read), and yesterday's update is still making it seem like a ways off. I'd really like to keep playing, kb/m feels great, but the current audio quality is seriously detracting from what should be.
-
-
I was popping head shots like a madman and it's the first time I've ever felt like I was properly in control of a spartan*. Playing it on modern hardware at high res/high frame rate with kb/m is really everything I'd hoped it would be. Sure the visuals are a bit bland considering the age of the assets, but the good times feeling is there. BUT but but but, as we have already agreed, Halo needs the epic sound to back it up. That I played a solid 2 hours of SP is just telling of how much fun I had despite it being muffled garbage. I keep wanting to jump in for another mission, but trying hard to just shelve it and wait for a proper experience.
*I'm legit terrible at playing shooters on a controller, it has just never clicked for me. If it turns out they have heavy auto aim on in the background I'm going to be very sad because I really felt like I was shooting exactly where I wanted to which is a first for me+Halo.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
How does one play one of the Halos other than Reach?
http://chattypics.com/files/Halo_TheMasterChiefCollection1_8ra6p65icj.png
It will only let me select Reach. This is the game pass version.
-
-
Oh, ok! I know that MCC has been released on Xbox for a while, I thought all the games would be available on PC at launch.
Any ETA for the others?
Actually, the description in the Game Pass app seems to indicate that all the games are available (Campaign: Featuring Halo: Reach, Halo: combat Evolved Anniversary, ...). Unfortunately it won't let me copy the text.
They probably just used existing text form the Xbox version.
-
-
-
-