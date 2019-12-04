New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to fix Halo: The Master Chief Collection not launching on PC

Having trouble getting Halo: The Master Chief Collection to launch on your PC? Let us help.
Josh Hawkins
16

If you picked up Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC after it launched a few days ago, then chances are you’ve probably encountered some bugs. These range from audio issues, stuttering and poor game performance, all the way up to being unable to even launch the game from the Microsoft Store of Game Pass application. Thankfully, there is a workaround, and this guide will teach you how to fix Halo: The Master Chief Collection not launching on PC.

How to fix Halo: The Master Chief Collection not launching on PC

Unfortunately, among the issues that players have reported since the PC release of Halo: The Master Chief Collection, many have reported being unable to get the game to launch from the Microsoft Store of Game Pass application. This has, in turn, led to some players wanting to get a refund for the game, as they feel they are unable to play it.

Halo: the Master Chief Collection gameplay

Fortunately, launching the game isn’t completely broken, and while you won’t be able to launch it from the Microsoft Store or the Game Pass application itself, we do know a workaround. Instead of trying to launch from the app or store, instead search for Halo: The Master Chief Collection in your search box from the Start Menu. This should pull up a couple of options for you, which you can then choose from.

You’ll want to select the first option, which launches the game with Easy Anticheat activated. This should launch the game without any hitches, allowing you to finally log in and play Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC.

For more help with The Master Chief Collection, you can always head back over to our Halo guides hub, where you’ll find a plethora of great content designed to help you get the most out of the Halo series.

Guides Editor

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

    December 4, 2019 4:20 PM

    Josh Hawkins posted a new article, How to fix Halo: The Master Chief Collection not launching on PC

    • Turd Ferguson legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 4, 2019 4:29 PM

      Step 1. Get a refund.

    • sarcaz mercury mega
      reply
      December 4, 2019 6:18 PM

      That wasn't working for me. I had to launch it with the AntiCheat disabled.

      I just want the sound fixed :(

      • Upstaged mercury mega
        reply
        December 4, 2019 6:22 PM

        Seriously, the sound is killing me. I actually have no other issues, the game runs butter smooth 120fps@1440p but the sound is painfully lacking. Wish they would make some comments about it at this point beyond the prelaunch 'sound is broken, we'll fix it eventually...hopefully.'

        • sarcaz mercury mega
          reply
          December 4, 2019 6:26 PM

          I'm in the same boat.

          • Upstaged mercury mega
            reply
            December 4, 2019 6:37 PM

            In the name of fairness, looks like they did re-acknowledge the issue exists yesterday https://support.halowaypoint.com/hc/en-us/articles/360037448411-Halo-Reach-PC-Known-Issues-12-3-19

            Audio Issues: Players have reported various issues regarding game audio not sounding as expected (muffled, inconsistent volume, low quality, etc.). This is a known issue present at launch and the team is working to resolve this. Unfortunately, it is not a quick fix and is one that will require quite a bit of work and time to resolve. The team is already working on it and will share an update when more progress and details are available.

            Not giving me the warm and fuzzies that this will be fixed anytime soon (weeks vs months). They acknowledged the issue two weeks ago (wasn't new then from what I've read), and yesterday's update is still making it seem like a ways off. I'd really like to keep playing, kb/m feels great, but the current audio quality is seriously detracting from what should be.

            • sarcaz mercury mega
              reply
              December 4, 2019 6:43 PM

              Yeah, I felt really deflated playing it last night. I was so looking forward to it.

              • Upstaged mercury mega
                reply
                December 4, 2019 7:00 PM

                I was popping head shots like a madman and it's the first time I've ever felt like I was properly in control of a spartan*. Playing it on modern hardware at high res/high frame rate with kb/m is really everything I'd hoped it would be. Sure the visuals are a bit bland considering the age of the assets, but the good times feeling is there. BUT but but but, as we have already agreed, Halo needs the epic sound to back it up. That I played a solid 2 hours of SP is just telling of how much fun I had despite it being muffled garbage. I keep wanting to jump in for another mission, but trying hard to just shelve it and wait for a proper experience.


                *I'm legit terrible at playing shooters on a controller, it has just never clicked for me. If it turns out they have heavy auto aim on in the background I'm going to be very sad because I really felt like I was shooting exactly where I wanted to which is a first for me+Halo.

                • sarcaz mercury mega
                  reply
                  December 4, 2019 7:13 PM

                  I've read that the lack of bullet magnetism or auto aim for K&M is leading to controller playing destroying in MP, so I doubt the game does for mouse control.

      • atom519 legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        December 4, 2019 6:23 PM

        This is exactly what a hacker would say...

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      December 4, 2019 7:30 PM

      How does one play one of the Halos other than Reach?
      http://chattypics.com/files/Halo_TheMasterChiefCollection1_8ra6p65icj.png
      It will only let me select Reach. This is the game pass version.

      • Junktown legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        December 4, 2019 7:36 PM

        Reach is the only one released so far.

        • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          December 4, 2019 7:45 PM

          Oh, ok! I know that MCC has been released on Xbox for a while, I thought all the games would be available on PC at launch.
          Any ETA for the others?

          Actually, the description in the Game Pass app seems to indicate that all the games are available (Campaign: Featuring Halo: Reach, Halo: combat Evolved Anniversary, ...). Unfortunately it won't let me copy the text.
          They probably just used existing text form the Xbox version.

          • Junktown legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            December 4, 2019 7:47 PM

            Pretty sure they said they’d release them through 2020.

      • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
        reply
        December 4, 2019 7:44 PM

        They only released Reach on PC today.

      • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 4, 2019 7:45 PM

        The others are on Xbox One, they're porting one at a time to PC and decided to do Reach first since they were already doing the Xbox port.

        • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          December 4, 2019 7:46 PM

          Wasn't the original Halo already on PC?

          • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            December 4, 2019 7:51 PM

            Yeah, but not the fancy anniversary version in the MCC.

            They're doing them one at a time because they're all different codebases and such and will require specific work for PC features like mouse and keyboard, high framerate support, ultrawide, fov, etc.

