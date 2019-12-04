How to fix Halo: The Master Chief Collection not launching on PC Having trouble getting Halo: The Master Chief Collection to launch on your PC? Let us help.

If you picked up Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC after it launched a few days ago, then chances are you’ve probably encountered some bugs. These range from audio issues, stuttering and poor game performance, all the way up to being unable to even launch the game from the Microsoft Store of Game Pass application. Thankfully, there is a workaround, and this guide will teach you how to fix Halo: The Master Chief Collection not launching on PC.

Unfortunately, among the issues that players have reported since the PC release of Halo: The Master Chief Collection, many have reported being unable to get the game to launch from the Microsoft Store of Game Pass application. This has, in turn, led to some players wanting to get a refund for the game, as they feel they are unable to play it.

Fortunately, launching the game isn’t completely broken, and while you won’t be able to launch it from the Microsoft Store or the Game Pass application itself, we do know a workaround. Instead of trying to launch from the app or store, instead search for Halo: The Master Chief Collection in your search box from the Start Menu. This should pull up a couple of options for you, which you can then choose from.

You’ll want to select the first option, which launches the game with Easy Anticheat activated. This should launch the game without any hitches, allowing you to finally log in and play Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC.

