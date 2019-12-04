Evening Reading - December 4, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Closest thing we are getting to F-Zero on Nintendo Switch

F-Zero on Switch...

Image courtesy of Black Shadow 4 Smash who may or may not have stolen it from Reddit. F-Zero Twitter is the best Twitter.

"We stan the garbage queen"

We stan the garbage queen — 🌸MemeQueen🌸🔜 PAX East (@MemeQueenTwitch) December 4, 2019

This was a great stream highlight that caught my eye on Twitter today. Rora streams on Twitch.