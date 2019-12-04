Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Closest thing we are getting to F-Zero on Nintendo Switch
Image courtesy of Black Shadow 4 Smash who may or may not have stolen it from Reddit. F-Zero Twitter is the best Twitter.
"We stan the garbage queen"
We stan the garbage queen— 🌸MemeQueen🌸🔜 PAX East (@MemeQueenTwitch) December 4, 2019
This was a great stream highlight that caught my eye on Twitter today. Rora streams on Twitch.
This is just some cool art
暴風圏内 pic.twitter.com/cPyqbm1CWX— G子 (@G2_1112) December 4, 2019
Came across this neato artwork on my Twitter feed today.
Mama Mia!
Allie and I just got a capture card and the first thing I wanted to do with it was reupload my proudest moment in Mario Odyssey. This time in full. pic.twitter.com/JC3F1Dui1a— Whoa!! It's Joe! (@Bunnynaut) December 3, 2019
That's a lot of moons!
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for December 4, 2019.
What are you up to tonight?
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - December 4, 2019