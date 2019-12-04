New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and cast
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Evening Reading - December 4, 2019

F-Zero on Switch and more in this edition of Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Closest thing we are getting to F-Zero on Nintendo Switch

F-Zero on Switch...
F-Zero on Switch...

Image courtesy of Black Shadow 4 Smash who may or may not have stolen it from Reddit. F-Zero Twitter is the best Twitter.

"We stan the garbage queen"

This was a great stream highlight that caught my eye on Twitter today. Rora streams on Twitch.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

