New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesStar Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and castDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and cast
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

First Post! December 4, 2019

The year is quickly coming to an end, but you can still get your First Post! right here.
Asif Khan
3

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Google Photos lauches new private messaging feature

The new messaging service from Google remains on track for being shutdown in 2021.

SpaceX Falcon 9 and Dragon are ready for today's Space Station resupply mission

The launch is scheduled to go down at 12:51 PM ET. You can watch CRS-19 Mission over at the official SpaceX website. "Following stage separation, SpaceX will attempt to recover Falcon 9’s first stage on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean."

No, Gorillaz! What is you doing, baby?

I came across a video of a live Gorilaz performance of their song Dare in Harlem. It's not all bad, but the lead singer has a lollipop in his mouth while performing... poorly. I missed this when it happened, so I thought I would share it here.

Halo: Reach memories from Bungie developer

Are you playing Halo: Reach on PC?

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for December 4, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog.
Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola