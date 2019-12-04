First Post! December 4, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Google Photos lauches new private messaging feature

Sometimes Google goes two or three months without launching a new messaging app and I get worried. So this news comes as a great relief https://t.co/QFz5Q7iye3 — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) December 3, 2019

The new messaging service from Google remains on track for being shutdown in 2021.

SpaceX Falcon 9 and Dragon are ready for today's Space Station resupply mission

Falcon 9 and Dragon are vertical ahead of today’s resupply mission to the @Space_Station. Launch is targeted for 12:51 p.m. EST, 17:51 UTC → https://t.co/gtC39uBC7z pic.twitter.com/UbpdQrJeNx — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 4, 2019

The launch is scheduled to go down at 12:51 PM ET. You can watch CRS-19 Mission over at the official SpaceX website. "Following stage separation, SpaceX will attempt to recover Falcon 9’s first stage on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean."

No, Gorillaz! What is you doing, baby?

I came across a video of a live Gorilaz performance of their song Dare in Harlem. It's not all bad, but the lead singer has a lollipop in his mouth while performing... poorly. I missed this when it happened, so I thought I would share it here.

Halo: Reach memories from Bungie developer

I smiled and immediately went back to my desk. I had a notebook filled with all the things I’d want to add if we ever worked on Firefight again.



• Matchmaking

• Custom Games style options

• New Skulls



With the help of @jymmitee and Tyson Green we set out to make it. — Lars Bakken (@lars_bakken) December 4, 2019

Are you playing Halo: Reach on PC?

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for December 4, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.