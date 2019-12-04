First Post! December 4, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
Google Photos lauches new private messaging feature
Sometimes Google goes two or three months without launching a new messaging app and I get worried. So this news comes as a great relief https://t.co/QFz5Q7iye3— Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) December 3, 2019
The new messaging service from Google remains on track for being shutdown in 2021.
SpaceX Falcon 9 and Dragon are ready for today's Space Station resupply mission
Falcon 9 and Dragon are vertical ahead of today’s resupply mission to the @Space_Station. Launch is targeted for 12:51 p.m. EST, 17:51 UTC → https://t.co/gtC39uBC7z pic.twitter.com/UbpdQrJeNx— SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 4, 2019
The launch is scheduled to go down at 12:51 PM ET. You can watch CRS-19 Mission over at the official SpaceX website. "Following stage separation, SpaceX will attempt to recover Falcon 9’s first stage on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean."
No, Gorillaz! What is you doing, baby?
I came across a video of a live Gorilaz performance of their song Dare in Harlem. It's not all bad, but the lead singer has a lollipop in his mouth while performing... poorly. I missed this when it happened, so I thought I would share it here.
Halo: Reach memories from Bungie developer
I smiled and immediately went back to my desk. I had a notebook filled with all the things I’d want to add if we ever worked on Firefight again.— Lars Bakken (@lars_bakken) December 4, 2019
• Matchmaking
• Custom Games style options
• New Skulls
With the help of @jymmitee and Tyson Green we set out to make it.
Are you playing Halo: Reach on PC?
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
This old Zora is a racist 😮#LegendOfZelda #BreathOfTheWild LIVE🔴 https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/4qbxDnNuMF— Shacknews (@shacknews) December 4, 2019
- Saint-14 returns in Destiny 2 Shadowkeep Season of the Dawn trailer
- How to get season points in Halo: Reach
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and cast
- Shacknews Livestream Schedule - Week of December 2, 2019
- How to unlock armor in Halo: Reach
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
- Holiday gift guide 2019: What to buy a video game fan
- Resident Evil 3 Remake art leaked on PlayStation Store
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for December 4, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.
What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, First Post! December 4, 2019