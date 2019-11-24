New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - November 24, 2019

It's time for your Sunday Edition of Weekend Discussion. Get in the pool!
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially start our Sunday of posting. Please take a look.

DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME

This video has me laughing so hard. Modern day Nikola Tesla right there. LOL.

Gamers Nexus breaks down Google Stadia latency

The controller latency tests are not great. Metro Exodus also seems to run especially bad on Google Stadia.

Andrew Yang calls out MSNBC following Democratic Debate

Here's Yang's full statement:

Was asked to appear on @msnbc this weekend - and told them that I’d be happy to after they apologize on-air, discuss and include our campaign consistent with our polling, and allow surrogates from our campaign as they do other candidates’. They think we need them. We don’t.

They’ve omitted me from their graphics 12+ times, called me John Yang on air, and given me a fraction of the speaking time over 2 debates despite my polling higher than other candidates on stage. At some point you have to call it.

The whole time we have gotten stronger. This is actually bad for MSNBC. It will only get worse after I make the next debates and keep rising in the polls. The people are smarter than MSNBC would like to think.

THE OFFICIAL SHACKNEWS NFL THREAD OF THE NFL AND SHACKNEWS - WEEK 12

Head on over to our NFL Sunday mega thread on the Shacknews Chatty to discuss Myles Garrett's suspension, the games, and lament over your terrible Fantasy Football decisions.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for November 24, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog.
Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to this Sunday? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

