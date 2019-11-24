Weekend Discussion - November 24, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially start our Sunday of posting. Please take a look.

DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME

I'm gonna tell my kids this was Nikola Tesla pic.twitter.com/VZZGODNtwt — 🧐 (@UnArabeGentille) November 23, 2019

This video has me laughing so hard. Modern day Nikola Tesla right there. LOL.

Gamers Nexus breaks down Google Stadia latency

The controller latency tests are not great. Metro Exodus also seems to run especially bad on Google Stadia.

Andrew Yang calls out MSNBC following Democratic Debate

Here's Yang's full statement:

Was asked to appear on @msnbc this weekend - and told them that I’d be happy to after they apologize on-air, discuss and include our campaign consistent with our polling, and allow surrogates from our campaign as they do other candidates’. They think we need them. We don’t.

They’ve omitted me from their graphics 12+ times, called me John Yang on air, and given me a fraction of the speaking time over 2 debates despite my polling higher than other candidates on stage. At some point you have to call it.

The whole time we have gotten stronger. This is actually bad for MSNBC. It will only get worse after I make the next debates and keep rising in the polls. The people are smarter than MSNBC would like to think.

THE OFFICIAL SHACKNEWS NFL THREAD OF THE NFL AND SHACKNEWS - WEEK 12

Head on over to our NFL Sunday mega thread on the Shacknews Chatty to discuss Myles Garrett's suspension, the games, and lament over your terrible Fantasy Football decisions.

