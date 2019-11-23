New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - November 23, 2019

It's finally Saturday, which means it's time for the Weekend Discussion at Shacknews.
Asif Khan
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Edition. Let's officially start our weekend of posting. Please take a look.

Joe Rogan is down with Tesla Cybertruck

All sorts of dumb people are preordering the new Tesla Cybertruck pickup truck...

Hungrybox and his mom are in a Campbell's ad

A Smash Bros. Melee esports player is still landing big sponsorship deals in 2019.

PC Gamer argues with themself about Half-Life: Alyx arm presence in VR

I am more concerned with foot presence in Half-Life: Alyx. Give Alyx feet, Valve! What do you think, VR Shackers?

Giant MewTwo incubation chamber pops up at Nintendo Tokyo Pokemon Center

I want to go there.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for November 23, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog.
Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

