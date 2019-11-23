Weekend Discussion - November 23, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Edition. Let's officially start our weekend of posting. Please take a look.
Joe Rogan is down with Tesla Cybertruck
I’m all in on the new teslamotors space sled. I’m looking forward to being obnoxious and environmentally friendly at the same time. https://t.co/M6jK9OP7jl— Joe Rogan (@joerogan) November 22, 2019
All sorts of dumb people are preordering the new Tesla Cybertruck pickup truck...
LOL #CybertruckOrdered #Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/dB1AfdJVD7— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) November 23, 2019
Hungrybox and his mom are in a Campbell's ad
My mom and I were featured in a commercial for @Twitch + @CampbellsChunky Soup.— genghis juan (@LiquidHbox) November 22, 2019
A Smash Bros. commercial for a giant food company.
Featuring pop-offs, an esports arena, and....Melee on CRTs.
We truly are living in a simulation.
This whole decade was a trip. pic.twitter.com/THeegGtvjF
A Smash Bros. Melee esports player is still landing big sponsorship deals in 2019.
PC Gamer argues with themself about Half-Life: Alyx arm presence in VR
Hey, Chris. James here. Big ups on the article, but Alyx definitely doesn't need arms. Sorry, bud. Ya blew it. https://t.co/ffB2Kjgxxu— PC Gamer (@pcgamer) November 23, 2019
I am more concerned with foot presence in Half-Life: Alyx. Give Alyx feet, Valve! What do you think, VR Shackers?
Cannot disagree more strongly... no no no. https://t.co/aZYiYWppfE— Chet Faliszek (@chetfaliszek) November 22, 2019
I... uh... both agree and disagree strongly. https://t.co/cACXp5lH8E— Alex Schwartz (@gtjuggler) November 23, 2019
Giant MewTwo incubation chamber pops up at Nintendo Tokyo Pokemon Center
Giant Mewtwo inside an incubation chamber at the new Pokémon Center / Nintendo Tokyo Store that opened today in Parco Shibuya. pic.twitter.com/JGXhXOjtxm— Tokyo Fashion (@TokyoFashion) November 22, 2019
I want to go there.
