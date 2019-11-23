Weekend Discussion - November 23, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Edition. Let's officially start our weekend of posting. Please take a look.

Joe Rogan is down with Tesla Cybertruck

I’m all in on the new teslamotors space sled. I’m looking forward to being obnoxious and environmentally friendly at the same time. https://t.co/M6jK9OP7jl — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) November 22, 2019

All sorts of dumb people are preordering the new Tesla Cybertruck pickup truck...

Hungrybox and his mom are in a Campbell's ad

My mom and I were featured in a commercial for @Twitch + @CampbellsChunky Soup.



A Smash Bros. commercial for a giant food company.

Featuring pop-offs, an esports arena, and....Melee on CRTs.



We truly are living in a simulation.

This whole decade was a trip. pic.twitter.com/THeegGtvjF — genghis juan (@LiquidHbox) November 22, 2019

A Smash Bros. Melee esports player is still landing big sponsorship deals in 2019.

PC Gamer argues with themself about Half-Life: Alyx arm presence in VR

Hey, Chris. James here. Big ups on the article, but Alyx definitely doesn't need arms. Sorry, bud. Ya blew it. https://t.co/ffB2Kjgxxu — PC Gamer (@pcgamer) November 23, 2019

I am more concerned with foot presence in Half-Life: Alyx. Give Alyx feet, Valve! What do you think, VR Shackers?

Cannot disagree more strongly... no no no. https://t.co/aZYiYWppfE — Chet Faliszek (@chetfaliszek) November 22, 2019

I... uh... both agree and disagree strongly. https://t.co/cACXp5lH8E — Alex Schwartz (@gtjuggler) November 23, 2019

Giant MewTwo incubation chamber pops up at Nintendo Tokyo Pokemon Center

Giant Mewtwo inside an incubation chamber at the new Pokémon Center / Nintendo Tokyo Store that opened today in Parco Shibuya. pic.twitter.com/JGXhXOjtxm — Tokyo Fashion (@TokyoFashion) November 22, 2019

I want to go there.

