Evening Reading - November 12, 2019

Tesla Gigafactory 4 chooses Berlin, Germany site

🖤♥️💛 GIGA BERLIN 💛♥️🖤 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 12, 2019

No timetable on production at the fourth Tesla Gigafactory, but this is exciting news.

Super Nintendo Land concept art potentially leaked

Super Nintendo World's design might have been leaked.

Nintendo's upcoming amusement park might have had a tiny concept art leak today. I love the idea of AR viewers at the park.

Facebook is using iPhone camera as users scroll through app's feed

Found a @facebook #security & #privacy issue. When the app is open it actively uses the camera. I found a bug in the app that lets you see the camera open behind your feed. Note that I had the camera pointed at the carpet. pic.twitter.com/B8b9oE1nbl — Joshua Maddux (@JoshuaMaddux) November 10, 2019

Garbage company gonna garbage.

Deep dive into the Kirby buffs in Smash Ultimate 6.0.0

Check out the full patch notes.

