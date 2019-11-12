New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - November 12, 2019

It's time for ER, Shacknews.
Asif Khan
3

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Tesla Gigafactory 4 chooses Berlin, Germany site

No timetable on production at the fourth Tesla Gigafactory, but this is exciting news.

Super Nintendo Land concept art potentially leaked

Super Nintendo World's design might have been leaked.

Nintendo's upcoming amusement park might have had a tiny concept art leak today. I love the idea of AR viewers at the park.

Facebook is using iPhone camera as users scroll through app's feed

Garbage company gonna garbage.

Deep dive into the Kirby buffs in Smash Ultimate 6.0.0

Check out the full patch notes.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for November 12, 2019. Here is a picture of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.
Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

