9to5 Elon - Episode 06: LEGO Tesla Truck, but show it to me The gang gets back together for episode six of the 9to5 Elon podcast. Check it out!

The gang got together to chat about the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck reveal, and all the other news of the week. Please take a look at episode six of 9to5 Elon.

On this episode, the gang talks about the following topics:

General news topics: Siemens CEO, Boring Company Vegas progress, SpaceX, Ford Mustang EV, Ok Boomer, and Ford Mach E.

Tesla news topics: Halloween Teslas, Musk dunks on Einhorn, Andrej Karpathy: How Tesla is developing Full Self-Driving, Tesla Owners Can Edit Maps to Improve Summon Routes, Tesla breaks down range of Model 3 Performance with different wheels, and the Cybertruck reveal event.

We also really want LEGO and Tesla to work together on a series of toys.

If video podcasts aren't your jam, we have the podcast up on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or Stitcher. Episodes should go live on Monday afternoons.

Please let us know if you have any suggestions for the show or any topics you would like us to discuss on a future 9to5 Elon episode. You can reach us on Twitter @TeslaFudge @Long_Elon and @technosucks.

Special thanks to from xX_RavenClaw_Xx from Reddit for the image we used in the header for this article.