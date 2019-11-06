New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update version 6.0.0 patch notes

The latest Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update 6.0.0 is live. Check out these red hot patch notes!
Asif Khan
22

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update version 6.0.0 patch notes are live. Here's a breakdown of all of the buffs and nerfs to characters in the latest patch. Please take a look.

Fighter Adjustments
Fighter Move Change
Donkey Kong Side Tilt Attack Extended launch distance.
Donkey Kong Neutral Air Attack Increased power.

Increased attack range.
Donkey Kong Neutral Special Extended fully charged launch distance.

Shortened the charge time until reaching max charge.
Donkey Kong Up Special Increased the speed that super armor activates when using the move on the ground.

Made it easier to hit multiple times when hitting an airborne opponent when using the move on the ground, and extended the last attack’s launch distance.
Donkey Kong Down Special Increased attack speed when using the move on the ground.

Reduced vulnerability when using the move on the ground.
Kirby Neutral Attack 1 Increased attack speed.
Kirby Up Smash Attack Extended launch distance when hit in the low-damage range.
Kirby Neutral Air Attack Increased attack speed.

Extended launch distance when hit in the high-damage range.
Kirby Up Air Attack Increased attack speed.

Increased power.

Extended launch distance.
Kirby Neutral Special Reduced start time for Inhale.

Made it harder to disrupt Kirby's Copy Ability.
Jigglypuff Air Dodge Reduced vulnerability.
Jigglypuff Moving Air Dodge Reduced vulnerability.
Jigglypuff Down Air Attack Shortened the landing time after using the move.

Reduced vulnerability when landing after using the move.
Jigglypuff Forward Throw Adjusted launch angle.
Jigglypuff Neutral Special Shortened the charge time until reaching max charge.
Jigglypuff Side Special Increased the duration of the damage animation when the move hits.

Increased the opponent’s downtime when shielded.
Robin Side Tilt Attack Extended launch distance.
Robin Neutral Air Attack Increased attack speed.
Robin Neutral Special Shortened the time it takes to change to a more powerful spell.
Robin Side Special Extended the duration of the fireball.

The duration of the pillar of fire is not affected.
Robin Other Increased the recharging effect smash attacks have on the Levin Sword.
King K. Rool Neutral Air Attack Reduced vulnerability when landing after using the move.
King K. Rool Forward Air Attack Increased power of the high-damage range.

Increased attack range of the high-damage-range attack and increased the duration.
King K. Rool Up Air Attack Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts.

Extended launch distance for the high-damage range.
King K. Rool Neutral Special Increased attack speed.

Made it easier to vacuum up the Kannonball.

Shortened the time needed to shoot out the vacuumed Kannonball.

Extended launch distance when hit with the Kannonball.
King K. Rool Down Special Reduced vulnerability when the counter succeeds.

Increased the range the counter counts as a success.

Increased the high-damage range.
Incineroar Neutral Attack 3 Increased power.

Extended launch distance.
Incineroar Forward Air Attack Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts.

Decreased power for the latter half of the time hit detection lasts.
Incineroar Down Air Attack Made it easier to trigger a meteor effect when you hit with the high-damage range.
Incineroar Neutral Special Increased the power at the beginning of the move.

Increased the range at the beginning of the move and increased the duration of the move.
Incineroar Down Special Increased the amount of time the damage-reducing pose is effective.

Extended launch distance of the flames after receiving an opponent's attack.

Reduced vulnerability when receiving or not receiving an opponent’s attack.
Hero Neutral Special After Kafrizz hits a fighter or the stage and explodes, Gravitational Pull or Pocket will have no effect on the explosion.

Here's the rest of the Smash Ultimate update version 6.0.0 patch notes:

  • Offline
    • The following spirits will appear in the Shop on the Vault menu:
    • Andy Bogard
    • Joe Higashi
    • Kim Kaphwan
    • Geese Howard
    • Ryo Sakazaki
    • Kyo Kusanagi
    • Iori Yagami
    • Haohmaru
    • Nakoruru
    • Athena Asamiya
    • Ralf & Clark
    • Tockles
      • The Tockles spirit will appear on the DRAGON QUEST Spirit Board in the DLC Spirits menu.
        Note: To play on a Spirit Board in the DLC Spirits menu, you must purchase the appropriate downloadable content.
  • Online
    • The following features have been added to Battle Arena mode:
      • The arena type "Elite Only" has been added.
      • Arenas that a friend has created can now be found by going to Join Arena → Friends' Arenas, regardless of visibility.
      • The host player can now change some rules without having to shut down the arena.
      • The option "Random Battlefield and Ω Form" has been added to the stage settings.
      • You can now send set messages to each other inside an arena.
  • General
    • Added support for the upcoming Simon and Incineroar amiibo figures.
    • The following downloadable content will be usable after purchase:
      • Terry + King of Fighters Stadium
      • Ryo Sakazaki Wig + Outfit
      • Nakoruru Wig + Outfit
      • Iori Yagami Wig + Outfit
      • Akira Wig + Outfit
      • Jacy Wig + Outfit
    • You cannot make videos of replays that contain DLC you have not purchased (fighters, stages, music, Mii Fighter costumes, etc.).
    • Game balance adjustments have been made.
    • Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.
    • Fixes and changes to fighters have been made.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update version 6.0.0 is live now on Nintendo Switch. Let us know what you think of the new DLC fighter Terry Bogard in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below.

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    November 6, 2019 6:50 AM

    Asif Khan posted a new article, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update version 6.0.0 patch notes

    • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 6, 2019 6:55 AM

      Omg! Out today??

      Also, I'm SUPER GLAD they are adding more functionality to Battle Arena. Being able to change match rules was sorely needed.

      • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        November 6, 2019 7:00 AM

        Also, buffing K Rool is some serious WTF-sauce right there. Like, yeah K Rool isn't popular in the tournament scene but that doesn't mean he's under-powered. Wtf.

        • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
          reply
          November 6, 2019 7:06 AM

          He just kinda stinks in 1v1.

          • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            November 6, 2019 7:29 AM

            Like, I'm merely average at a typical GSP floating anywhere from 2mil to 3mil but I regularly play against K Rool with a friend and fighting against K Rool specifically is like taking on a final boss fight, god dayum.

          • skankcore legacy 10 years
            reply
            November 6, 2019 7:49 AM

            Maybe at the highest level of play. K. Rool has representation at my Smash local and plenty online.

      • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
        reply
        November 6, 2019 7:14 AM

        I am downloading it right now, Wikus!

        • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          November 6, 2019 7:28 AM

          Oh shi...

          • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
            reply
            November 6, 2019 9:02 AM

            I am curious what you think of Terry, I worry that his recovery is not great...

            • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              November 6, 2019 3:21 PM

              At home now trying him out in Classic Mode.

              What does the 'KO' flashing mean near his percent?

              Why is his neutral b so bad? Is there a trick to it?

              His down b seems similar to Incineroar's up special. Is there anything else to it?

              • skankcore legacy 10 years
                reply
                November 6, 2019 4:02 PM

                The flashing GO! means you are damaged enough to pull your Super Special Moves which can only be done with command input and special. His neutral B is stronger if you command input it just like Ryu. Most of their specials have a command input version that is slower to input but has a stronger effect. Definitely watch some of the Nintendo Direct, Sakurai explains it all pretty well.

      • Mr.SEX
        reply
        November 6, 2019 11:43 AM

        can you invite your friends into your battle arena in game yet or no

        • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          November 6, 2019 11:44 AM

          Uhhh not 100% sure what you mean but I think the answer is "No"

          • Mr.SEX
            reply
            November 6, 2019 11:52 AM

            like i just want to be able to set up an arena in smash bros and send a friend a game invite without having to text them or do some other out of game/console type thing to ask if they want to play a game

            • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              November 6, 2019 11:58 AM

              Yeah that's a negative, ghost rider.

              Sucks, I know.

            • skankcore legacy 10 years
              reply
              November 6, 2019 4:04 PM

              Not being able to directly join a friend is a really dumb decision.

    • skankcore legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 6, 2019 7:52 AM

      If the Twitch channel is free this morning/afternoon, maybe I should stream some terrible Smash play with Terry.

    • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 6, 2019 9:02 AM

      I really need to get back into this game. World of Light is so good!

      • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        November 6, 2019 9:58 AM

        I've been watching the battle anime Kengen Ashura lately and reading Scooby and Shag and now I want a Smash Bros TV anime in that fashion. (But that would never happen)

        • AxeMan808 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          November 6, 2019 11:19 AM

          Archie vs Predator, Jughead: the Hunger vs. Vampironica, Hong Kong Phooey & Black Lightning, Marvin The Martian & Martian Manhunter, Huckleberry Hound & Green Lantern, Yogi Bear & Deathstroke, Top Cat & Superman, Nightwing & Magilla Gorilla are all real things which were published.
          Also, Snagglepuss is now openly gay, though nothing has been said about Huckleberry or Quick Draw McGraw.

    • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 6, 2019 12:26 PM

      I love that the Smash Direct was basically Sakurai giving a 45 minute lecture on SNK games

