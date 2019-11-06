Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update version 6.0.0 patch notes
The latest Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update 6.0.0 is live. Check out these red hot patch notes!
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update version 6.0.0 patch notes are live. Here's a breakdown of all of the buffs and nerfs to characters in the latest patch. Please take a look.
|Fighter
|Move
|Change
|Donkey Kong
|Side Tilt Attack
|Extended launch distance.
|Donkey Kong
|Neutral Air Attack
|Increased power.
Increased attack range.
|Donkey Kong
|Neutral Special
|Extended fully charged launch distance.
Shortened the charge time until reaching max charge.
|Donkey Kong
|Up Special
|Increased the speed that super armor activates when using the move on the ground.
Made it easier to hit multiple times when hitting an airborne opponent when using the move on the ground, and extended the last attack’s launch distance.
|Donkey Kong
|Down Special
|Increased attack speed when using the move on the ground.
Reduced vulnerability when using the move on the ground.
|Kirby
|Neutral Attack 1
|Increased attack speed.
|Kirby
|Up Smash Attack
|Extended launch distance when hit in the low-damage range.
|Kirby
|Neutral Air Attack
|Increased attack speed.
Extended launch distance when hit in the high-damage range.
|Kirby
|Up Air Attack
|Increased attack speed.
Increased power.
Extended launch distance.
|Kirby
|Neutral Special
|Reduced start time for Inhale.
Made it harder to disrupt Kirby's Copy Ability.
|Jigglypuff
|Air Dodge
|Reduced vulnerability.
|Jigglypuff
|Moving Air Dodge
|Reduced vulnerability.
|Jigglypuff
|Down Air Attack
|Shortened the landing time after using the move.
Reduced vulnerability when landing after using the move.
|Jigglypuff
|Forward Throw
|Adjusted launch angle.
|Jigglypuff
|Neutral Special
|Shortened the charge time until reaching max charge.
|Jigglypuff
|Side Special
|Increased the duration of the damage animation when the move hits.
Increased the opponent’s downtime when shielded.
|Robin
|Side Tilt Attack
|Extended launch distance.
|Robin
|Neutral Air Attack
|Increased attack speed.
|Robin
|Neutral Special
|Shortened the time it takes to change to a more powerful spell.
|Robin
|Side Special
|Extended the duration of the fireball.
The duration of the pillar of fire is not affected.
|Robin
|Other
|Increased the recharging effect smash attacks have on the Levin Sword.
|King K. Rool
|Neutral Air Attack
|Reduced vulnerability when landing after using the move.
|King K. Rool
|Forward Air Attack
|Increased power of the high-damage range.
Increased attack range of the high-damage-range attack and increased the duration.
|King K. Rool
|Up Air Attack
|Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts.
Extended launch distance for the high-damage range.
|King K. Rool
|Neutral Special
|Increased attack speed.
Made it easier to vacuum up the Kannonball.
Shortened the time needed to shoot out the vacuumed Kannonball.
Extended launch distance when hit with the Kannonball.
|King K. Rool
|Down Special
|Reduced vulnerability when the counter succeeds.
Increased the range the counter counts as a success.
Increased the high-damage range.
|Incineroar
|Neutral Attack 3
|Increased power.
Extended launch distance.
|Incineroar
|Forward Air Attack
|Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts.
Decreased power for the latter half of the time hit detection lasts.
|Incineroar
|Down Air Attack
|Made it easier to trigger a meteor effect when you hit with the high-damage range.
|Incineroar
|Neutral Special
|Increased the power at the beginning of the move.
Increased the range at the beginning of the move and increased the duration of the move.
|Incineroar
|Down Special
|Increased the amount of time the damage-reducing pose is effective.
Extended launch distance of the flames after receiving an opponent's attack.
Reduced vulnerability when receiving or not receiving an opponent’s attack.
|Hero
|Neutral Special
|After Kafrizz hits a fighter or the stage and explodes, Gravitational Pull or Pocket will have no effect on the explosion.
Here's the rest of the Smash Ultimate update version 6.0.0 patch notes:
- Offline
- The following spirits will appear in the Shop on the Vault menu:
- Andy Bogard
- Joe Higashi
- Kim Kaphwan
- Geese Howard
- Ryo Sakazaki
- Kyo Kusanagi
- Iori Yagami
- Haohmaru
- Nakoruru
- Athena Asamiya
- Ralf & Clark
- Tockles
- The Tockles spirit will appear on the DRAGON QUEST Spirit Board in the DLC Spirits menu.
Note: To play on a Spirit Board in the DLC Spirits menu, you must purchase the appropriate downloadable content.
- Online
- The following features have been added to Battle Arena mode:
- The arena type "Elite Only" has been added.
- Arenas that a friend has created can now be found by going to Join Arena → Friends' Arenas, regardless of visibility.
- The host player can now change some rules without having to shut down the arena.
- The option "Random Battlefield and Ω Form" has been added to the stage settings.
- You can now send set messages to each other inside an arena.
- General
- Added support for the upcoming Simon and Incineroar amiibo figures.
- The following downloadable content will be usable after purchase:
- Terry + King of Fighters Stadium
- Ryo Sakazaki Wig + Outfit
- Nakoruru Wig + Outfit
- Iori Yagami Wig + Outfit
- Akira Wig + Outfit
- Jacy Wig + Outfit
- You cannot make videos of replays that contain DLC you have not purchased (fighters, stages, music, Mii Fighter costumes, etc.).
- Game balance adjustments have been made.
- Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.
- Fixes and changes to fighters have been made.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update version 6.0.0 is live now on Nintendo Switch. Let us know what you think of the new DLC fighter Terry Bogard in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below.
